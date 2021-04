Arkansas Is Now The Most Dangerous State For Trans Youth

Both the ACLU and the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth, have released statements warning of the damage legislation like this will cause. The ACLU said it "will drive families, doctors, and businesses out of the state and send a terrible and heartbreaking message to the transgender young people who are watching in fear." Meanwhile, the Trevor Project forewarned that trans youth "would be put at significantly increased risk of self-harm because of legislation " as it pushes them "farther to the margins of society."