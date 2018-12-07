Skip navigation!
Trans America
Queer Voices
Reimagining The
Dyke Deck
With Nonbinary People
by
Cory Stieg
More from Trans America
Music
Why Teddy Geiger's Grammy Nomination Is Historic
Rebecca Farley
Dec 7, 2018
Wellness
The Transgender Community Still Faces Unfathomable Levels Of Viol...
On the heels of historic election campaigns for Danica Roem and Christine Hallquist, it's important to remember where we came from — and how far we
by
Mary Paige Nesfeder
News
What It’s Really Like Being Trans Or Gender Nonconforming At A Wo...
In a small city outside of Atlanta, among over 900 other students at Agnes Scott College, Tyler* lives two very separate lives. With friends and
by
Kate Guarino
Fashion
Why Trans Awareness Week Matters To This Filipina-American Model
There are many transgender models working in fashion today who straddle several worlds: trans models who are also activists, non-binary models who are on
by
Landon Peoples
Stores
Victoria's Secret Executive Apologizes For Anti-Trans Commen...
Victoria’s Secret may pride themselves on being “culturally diverse” for featuring models from different backgrounds and of different ethnicities,
by
Alexis Reliford
Trans America
A Mother's Plea: My Transgender Daughter Will Not Be Erased
Last week, the New York Times reported on a Trump administration memo from the Department of Health and Human Services that could legally ignore the
by
Amy Saunders
Trans America
Laverne Cox Once Considered Suicide Over Transphobic Bullying
Seventeen years ago, Laverne Cox (of Orange Is The New Black) considered suicide. “One day I sat down and I typed up notes, and the notes said, ‘My
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Politics
How Trump Plans To Eliminate Transgender Recognition & How To Fig...
This weekend, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration is considering implementing a strict definition of gender as “a biological,
by
Alejandra Salazar
Fashion
Everybody Loves Ceval: The Somali-Norwegian, Curvy, Trans Model
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ceval (@ceval) on Oct 14, 2018 at 7:14am PDT Who am I? is a question Ceval Omar asks herself
by
Landon Peoples
Queer Voices
A Complete Guide To All The LGBTQ+ Flags & What They Mean
Most people know what the LGBTQ+ pride flag looks like. The six-color rainbow flag shows up everywhere during LGBTQ+ pride month in June. If you're in a
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Fashion
Maxim Magnus Wants Fashion To Know That "Trans Is Not A Trend"
Fashion month, and the industry in general, has serious steps to take before it can call itself truly inclusive. Paris Fashion Week this season felt like
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
How This Dutch Fashion Brand Is Taking Ballroom Culture Global
Whether we mean to or not, we put a lot of pressure on our clothes. We expect them to define us but also shape-shift with our every mood. We want high
by
Landon Peoples
Queer Voices
Happy National Coming Out Day To 19 LGBTQ+ Celebrities Who Came O...
Coming out as an LGBTQ+ person (especially someone who's gay or a lesbian) may not be as dangerous or stressful as it once was — hell, people even come
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Queer Voices
What We Mean When We Talk About Coming Out (Of The Closet)
Every year on National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11), my college hosts Coming Out Stories. After classes are finished, LGBTQ+ students, faculty, and their
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Work & Money
You Probably Work With More Queer People Than You Think
Following the case of Obergefell v. Hodges, which granted same-gender couples to marry in 2015, it felt for a moment as though attitudes towards the queer
by
Ludmila Leiva
Queer Voices
The Fight For LGBTQ+ Equality Isn't Over: How To Help In New...
For a long time, New York has been considered a progressive state, especially when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights. It was in New York that the modern LGBTQ+
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Queer Voices
For 13 Drag Queens, Performance Is Their Outlet & Refuge
In a Bushwick warehouse on Saturday evening, three drag queens danced onstage to the song This Is Me from the movie The Greatest Showman. Hundreds of
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Queer Voices
We Aren't Laughing At These 7 Offensive Gay & Trans Jokes In...
It's the summer of the Netflix rom-com. But while some of the streaming service's John Hughes-esque films have seriously resonated (see: To All The Boys
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Class of 29
Being Queer, Performing Queer, Studying Queer
Welcome to the inaugural class of '29. We've selected 29 graduating college seniors, entering the "real" world in 2018, to write about the state of their
by
Jo Michael Rezes
Online Dating
OkCupid Is Adding Pronouns To Its Profiles
On just about every first date scheduled through a dating app, Rowan Rosenthal could count on one awkward moment happening again and again. "The waiter
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Queer Voices
India Has Overturned A 157-Year-Old Law That Made Gay Sex Illegal
For more than 150 years, gay people in India could be sentenced to life in prison under a law that penalized having any kind of sex "against the order of
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Trans America
Gigi Gorgeous Opens Up About Trying To Start A Family As A Transg...
In a new video posted to her YouTube page, model and YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous cries while recounting a recent experience at a cryobank (which freezes
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Beauty
Is “Gender-Neutral” Just A Beauty Buzzword — Or Something Greater?
Back in the day, a beauty brand would launch with a very specific vision of who it thought its customers would be. She — and it was always a she — was
by
Rachel Lubitz
Trans America
Transgender Women Swipe Right Twice As Often (And Still Get Fewer...
Before Billie Lee, of Vanderpump Rules, was a household name, she had just as much anonymity on dating apps as the rest of us. So she could choose whether
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Sex Tips
7 Ways To Have Sex Without A Penis — Because You Really Don'...
When most people think about sex, their minds likely jump to penis-in-vagina (P-in-V) sex. And it's no wonder, given that the sex ed many of us had (if we
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Queer Voices
Why You Can't Find Any Real Queer Porn On Free Websites
Once upon a time, I was a broke, horny, gay college kid who enjoyed watching porn, but sure as hell couldn't pay for it. So I got well acquainted with the
by
Kasandra Brabaw
TV Shows
Supergirl
Will Feature TV's First Ever Trans Superhero
As long as there’s crime to fight, the CW’s superheroes will be there to keep the Arrowverse safe. And there’s a new costumed crusader joining
by
Meagan Fredette
Trans America
What It's Really Like To Have A Period As A Transgender Man
On the way back from a recent camping trip, period activist Cass Bliss stopped at a gas station to change their tampon. But first, they counted the cars
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Music
Shawn Mendes Shows What It Means To Be A True Ally
Shawn Mendes has been collaborating with songwriter and producer Teddy Geiger since before we knew Mendes as the guitar-wielding pop star topping the
by
Sarah Midkiff
Queer Voices
These LGBTQ+ Creatives Moved To NYC To Be Themselves
If you’ve consumed any popular culture from the last century, you know that people move to New York City to find themselves, chase their dreams, or
by
Alex Black
