Being A Trans Advocate Starts With Saying “I Don’t Know”

Sam Brinton (SB): “A lot of people think of advocacy as something that takes place in the hallowed halls of Congress or when you cast a vote for a president. That’s true, but we can also be advocates by taking smaller steps. For example, if I’m a teacher and I learn that one of my students is trans, I can be an advocate by having a conversation with that student, and allowing them to tell me what would make them feel safer in the classroom. I could normalize talking about pronouns in the classroom.”