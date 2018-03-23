What To Expect When You Start Taking Estrogen

Estrogen is an important part of many transgender women's transition process. While not everyone feels that they need to be on hormones (sometimes abbreviated to "mones"), taking estrogen and testosterone-blocking medications can help transgender women create the body they want — one that aligns with their true gender.
But, what actually happens when someone starts taking estrogen? We talked with Nathan Levitt, NP, a nurse practitioner at NYU Langone Health's transgender care program, to break down everything a trans woman who's interested in taking hormones can expect — from the first conversation with her doctor to how her body will change over time.
