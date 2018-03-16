What To Expect When You Start Taking Testosterone

For many trans-masculine people, testosterone (also called T) is a big part of their transition. The hormone helps to shape their body into a version of themselves that matches their true gender. But, while many people know that testosterone can help someone grow facial hair and may deepen their voice, there are plenty of other ways the hormone affects a trans man's body.
So, what actually happens when someone starts taking T? We spoke with Nathan Levitt, NP, a family nurse practitioner and coordinator with NYU Langone Health’s transgender program, to explain what someone interested in testosterone can expect — from the first doctor's visit to exactly how their body will change.
