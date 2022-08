Juliana Joel Made History Playing the First Trans Character on Disney Channel & She’s Just Getting Started

While the historic role is Joel’s biggest part yet, her success hasn’t come overnight. After moving from Florida to Los Angeles to pursue acting as a young adult, she had a difficult time trying to embody other characters because she often felt like she was acting out a gender that wasn’t her own in her everyday life. After taking several years to figure out who she is, and most importantly, letting go of the need for anyone to validate who she is, she made the decision to transition . Once she did, she continued to give acting — as a career, and no longer as part of her personal life — all she has.