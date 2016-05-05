Can you remember when you liked Raven-Symoné?
It was long before The View. Before she became best known for spouting wildly offensive and outlandish comments. All the way back in the early aughts.
Admit it: You loved Raven-Symoné. Or really, did you just love Raven Baxter?
Sure, she was psychic—and did that weird, lifeless gaze thing when she had a vision of the future—but she was just like us! Only funnier, with cooler everyday events, and a seemingly endless allowance for elaborate costumes and disguises.
It's been nine years since That's So Raven ended. But in its time on the air, That's So Raven was early 2000s comedy at its best. With a female lead who wasn't scared of pratfalls, fake mustaches, or even being a champion for body positivity.
With Freeform (the channel formerly known as ABC Family) reairing the show, in what can only be called a programming block built specially for millennial nostalgia, it's time to take a look back at the best That's So Raven moments of all time. Gaze into the past, and relive Raven-Symoné before the cray.
