Lizzie McGuire, Hannah Montana & That's So Raven Return To TV This Month

For all the kids who grew up watching classic Disney Channel shows like Lizzie McGuire, Hannah Montana, and That's So Raven, Freeform has a treat for you.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the station formerly known as ABC Family will be running a classic block of Disney Channel shows every Monday through Thursday throughout the month of May.
This early aughts nostalgia block of programming, which debuted last night, runs from midnight to 2 a.m. The two-hour block kicks off each night with an episode of Lizzie McGuire following it up with That's So Raven, Hannah Montana and the animated classic Kim Possible (she's a high school student by day and a crimefighter by night).
But what about Fridays you ask? Well, don't worry, you will still be able to get your fix by way of a classic Disney Channel Original Movie. At midnight on each of the Fridays in May, Freeform will air a different movie starting with Twitches on May 6.
The schedule for the rest of the month includes Get a Clue (May 13), Stuck in the Suburbs (May 20), and Smart House (May 27).
This will also get you prepared for Disney Channel's Original Movie Marathon this Memorial Day.
Not sure which one's your favorite? Don't worry, we ranked all 100 of them.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the station formerly known as ABC Family will be running a classic block of Disney Channel shows every Monday through Thursday throughout the month of May.
This early aughts nostalgia block of programming, which debuted last night, runs from midnight to 2 a.m. The two-hour block kicks off each night with an episode of Lizzie McGuire following it up with That's So Raven, Hannah Montana and the animated classic Kim Possible (she's a high school student by day and a crimefighter by night).
But what about Fridays you ask? Well, don't worry, you will still be able to get your fix by way of a classic Disney Channel Original Movie. At midnight on each of the Fridays in May, Freeform will air a different movie starting with Twitches on May 6.
The schedule for the rest of the month includes Get a Clue (May 13), Stuck in the Suburbs (May 20), and Smart House (May 27).
This will also get you prepared for Disney Channel's Original Movie Marathon this Memorial Day.
Not sure which one's your favorite? Don't worry, we ranked all 100 of them.
Advertisement