Every Disney Channel Original Movie Will Air This Summer — Yes, All 100 Of Them

The Disney Channel just dropped a major bomb on us. You might need to go ahead and cancel all our Memorial Day weekend plans over this one. Oh, you have a beach getaway planned? Then you better rev up your TiVo or DVR.
You're free? Then pour yourself a glass of rosé as you cuddle up for the long and winding journey back to your adolescence, because ALL OF THE DISNEY CHANNEL ORIGINAL MOVIES ARE COMING BACK.
We're a little excited.
Yes, all of the movies engrained into your memory from the weekends you spent sitting inches from the TV growing up are coming back, in honor of the network's 100th original movie airing in May. Yep. One hundred original movies. That's impressive.
The network is starting with the 51 most popular movies, airing them throughout the course of the long weekend at the end of May. The Disney Channel has even been kind enough to release an official schedule of the movies and air times. The nostalgia extravaganza will kick off with a throwback to Kim Possible. Remember the "Naked Mole Rap"?
Since there are far too many movies (including some spin-off duds) to fit into one mega-marathon weekend, the remaining 49 movies will air throughout June. The schedule for those will be released later on in the summer.
You might want to bookmark this page to schedule in your faves. Now, on to debating which one was the best of all time. (It was totally Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, though.)
