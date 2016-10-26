This Disney Costume Is Perfect For '90s Girls

Before Raven-Symoné became the outspoken celebrity she is today, she was starring as Raven Baxter on Disney's That's So Raven. The role gave her the freedom to experiment with fashion, green eyeshadow, and frosted lipstick — all while seeing into the future and causing TV-worthy drama.
So, Disney fans (Victoria, I'm lookin' at you), have we got a throwback Halloween costume for you. Take a cue from Raven's incredible makeup, and follow along below.
To get Raven's frosted eyes, grab a sparkly green eyeshadow (we used Nyx Prismatic Shadow in Green Jeans) and smudge it up to your crease. Throw some extra glitter into the mix if you have it on hand, then swipe on a few coats of black mascara.
Dab on rosy-pink lip gloss with your fingertips (and keep reapplying all night long!).
Finally, curl your hair (unless it's naturally inclined toward Raven-esque corkscrews, that is), and gather it into a ponytail. Pull out some face-framing tendrils for that signature 2000s look. Pair with dangly, colorful earrings and a floral-embroidered jacket, then make your way around the Halloween party, predicting the future of anyone in your path. Watch the full transformation, below.
