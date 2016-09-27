13 Reasons The 2000s Were Peak Disney Channel

In my mind, there is no denying it — the 2000s were the halcyon days of the Disney Channel. As a kid — especially one with younger siblings — it was always on at our house. The Jonas Brothers were the it-band, Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana were the same girl, and High School Musical's Troy and Gabriella were the ultimate couple to ship. A lot of those ‘00s Disney stars are still super famous today — Demi Lovato, Zac Efron, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Nick Jonas, to name a few.



Now, obviously, I’m not sitting around watching Disney as much as I did as a child (I wish). But even if I did, there simply isn’t as much hype around modern-day Disney. In the golden age of the 2000s, every Disney Channel star had a show and an album. Does anyone not know what Lizzie McGuire is? Final bonus: They were all best friends, so the fandoms were endlessly interconnected.



Ahead, 13 shows, Disney Channel Original movies, and miscellaneous moments that made the 2000s an unforgettable era of the Disney Channel.