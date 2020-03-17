Disney+ has given Disney fans instant access to the Marvel library, classic Saturday morning cartoons, and Lizzie McGuire, but more importantly, the streamer has finally brought all of the Disney Channel original movies together in one place. Gone are the days when the only way to watch Halloweentown was to wait for it to air on the Disney Channel in the fall — now it's available all year-round alongside other fan favorites like Cheetah Girls, Twitches, Cadet Kelly, and Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century. But what of the forgotten DCOMs? The ones you loved when you were a precocious tween who eagerly awaited Saturday night DCOM premieres because missing the latest movie starring Ryan Merriman wasn't an option? It turns out Disney+ has those, too.
By now, you've likely already revisited the big DCOMs, so you owe it to your tween self to plan a marathon of all the Disney Original movies that you forgot existed. From the tale of Wendy Wu (homecoming warrior) to the one where Merriman teamed up with Mischa Barton to save the dolphins, the movies on this list are the best kind of blast from the past — and a reminder that there are way more DCOMs out there besides High School Musical (even though that franchise is admittedly iconic).
