Disney+ Drops In A Month, But You Can Sign Up For A Free Trial Today

Disney+ is set to launch next month, which means big changes are afoot in the streaming world. With so much content migrating to Disney+, Marvel, Star Wars, and classic Disney fans will have to seriously look at their streaming service budgets and consider checking this one out.
A few words of advice: look through your schedule, check out the content available to stream, and make a watchlist with the must-view items up top. Because you only get a week of free Disney+ and you want to use it wisely. Of course, the official purpose of a free trial is for serious customers with a genuine interest in eventually paying for the thing they are sampling, but we won’t tell if you just want a week of free nostalgia-inducing programming.
Fair warning, the Disney+ free trial is only available to new subscribers, so you do have to put payment information down and risk missing your cancellation window and becoming an accidental subscriber.
How To Sign Up For Disney+ Now
If you sign up early and pre-order you’ll gain access as soon as November 12, 2019. Monthly rates go for $6.99 a month and if you sign up for the year, you pay $69.99. If you sign up today, you can take advantage of a seven-day free trial that starts on November 12th, after which you will be charged $6.99 a month.
Upon the November 12th launch, you will also have the option to sign up for a $12.99 a month bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN. But not all of the programming you’ve heard is coming to Disney+ will be immediately available come November 12th.
What’s On Disney+?
Disney+ boasts a library of family-friendly content totaling 7,500 television episodes, 400 older films, and one hundred recently-released films. Disney+ also has an anticipated slate of 25 original series and 10 original films in the works.
However, not all of the original content will be immediately available to stream come November 12th. Do expect to immediately be able to stream: The World According to Jeff Goldblum, starring the ever-so-suave Jeff Goldblum; A High School Musical: The Series, the mockumentary series; and the holiday feature film, Noelle, starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader. These will eventually be available to stream later.
The much anticipated Lizzie McGuire reboot and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, a live-action series that follows Falcon and Winter Soldier in the events following Avengers: Endgame, will also be released at later dates, so if maybe time your free trial accordingly.
