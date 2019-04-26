The Timeline Of Movies & TV Shows After Avengers: Endgame Is Spotty, At Best

Warning: Some Avengers: Endgame spoilers are ahead.
Now that the Infinity Stones saga is complete, what Marvel movies and TV shows come after Avengers: Endgame? Marvel has spent the last decade pumping out 22 different movies, so you’d think they might want to take a break after the latest release — but no. This is Marvel we’re talking about, and the last thing they’re going to do right now is slow down. Phase One, Phase Two, and Phase Three are complete, and it’s full speed ahead into the MCU's Phase Four.
If you’re ready to start marking your calendars and canceling your plans for what’s coming next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, here’s what already’s on Marvel’s slate:
The Spider-Man Sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Release Date: July 5, 2019
Hold up for one quick second, because there’s actually still one last movie left of MCU Phase Three. Surprisingly, Endgame isn’t the actual end. While we’ve all along assumed it was the neat bow for this set of Avengers movies, this summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home is the real end of Phase Three. Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige only just recently confirmed that days before Endgame’s release, so it’s okay if this new information is throwing you for a loop. (It’s also still completely unclear how Far From Home fits into the end of the Phase, seeing as how, uh, Spider-Man was dusted at the end of Avengers: Infinity War).
The Bucky & Sam Disney+ Show, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier
Remember how much fun you had watching Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes trade insults in Captain America: Civil War? Thankfully, since then their friendship has blossomed a little bit more, and they're bonded now that Captain America is... uh, old, and his shield now belongs to Sam. We do know the series is happening; Variety reports that Empire writer Marcus Spellman will pen; and we know the series will be a limited one (so, one and done). It would stand to reason that Sam and Bucky going to team up to save the world and reminisce about what it was like to fight alongside Steve Rogers. And maybe, just maybe, Sam will use that shield.
Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany's Show, WandaVision
Release Date: Second year of Disney+, so likely 2020
WantaVision, as the name suggests, will follow the adventures of Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Vision (Bettany), presumably before the events of Infinity War (because Vision is still dead as of Endgame). While no details about the plot are known, according to Olsen, WandaVision will actually take place in the 1950s. She told Variety, “There’s quite a few other comic books that we’re pulling from.”
The Doctor Strange Sequel, aka Doctor Strange 2
Release Date: Tentatively 2020
Scott Derrickson is officially signed on to direct Doctor Strange 2, with Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role. As for what Doctor Strange 2 will be about now that the Infinity Stones (and yes, that means the Time Stone) no longer need guarding, that's anyone's guess. We do know Doctor Strange is undusted, but we don't know if Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer will return, and maybe, finally have something substantial to do in the sequel. But after all we've been through in this MCU universe, she'd better.
The Black Widow Standalone Movie
Release Date: Earliest we’d see it is 2020
Marvel has been talking about a stand-alone Black Widow movie since literally the beginning of time. It’s supposedly in the process of happening... maybe? Recently, every time it’s been brought up to Scarlett Johansson she’s joked that she has no idea if she can talk about it, and can neither confirm nor deny that it’s on Marvel’s schedule. Even though it’s “super secret,” David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and Emma Watson are reportedly in the movie, too, and Black Widow appears to have a director. Of course, the fact that Black Widow dies in Endgame complicates things, but then again, The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that it's a prequel.
The Totally New MCU Franchise, The Eternals
Release Date: Possibly November 2020
There’s not much comic history about The Eternals since they’ve gone through a few different versions and many different stages of cancelation, but essentially they are humanesque creatures created by celestial aliens to defend Earth. Casual. And knowing only a little is fine, especially if the MCU wants to chart a new path with them. While the rumored Eternals movie might could be just about anything, Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani are both reportedly in talks for roles. Also of note: Some fans think Iron Man 3 may have hinted at The Eternals early on in the MCU.
Marvel's First Asian-Led Superhero Film, Shang-Chi
Release Date: Not announced, but signs point to soon-ish
Okay, here’s a Marvel movie we’ve actually got a handful of information about. It will be Marvel’s first Asian-led film, based on a character by the same name who is commonly referred to as “The Master of Kung Fu.” Chinese-American scribe David Callaham is currently writing the script (and he previously contributed to an Ant-Man rewrite, along with penning Wonder Woman 1984 and the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2). Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12) is slated to direct. While there's no timeline whatsoever for Shang-Chi, it’s expected to be a part of MCU Phase Four.
The Next Guardians Movie, aka Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.
Release Date: After James Gunn’s Suicide Squad Sequel
The drama surrounding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would make a great Netflix documentary. James Gunn wrote and directed the first two movies in the trilogy, and was slated to do the third — he even confirmed the third movie and his involvement before Vol. 2 hit theaters in April 2017. Then, out of nowhere in July 2018, Gunn was fired from the project after questionable Tweets from his past surfaced. This threw a wrench into Vol. 3 as it was going to start filming in 2019 for a 2020 release. The entire cast was incredibly vocal about Disney and Marvel’s decision to table Gunn, with Dave Bautista even going so far as to say he might not reprise his role as Drax. Thankfully, Disney and Marvel then later reversed their decision in March 2019, with Gunn back in the driver’s seat. However, we’re still not going to see Vol. 3 for a while. Gunn’s first going to do a new reboot of Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and then come back for Vol. 3.
The Black Panther Sequel, aka Black Panther 2
Release Date: No idea
Black Panther was a huge success, so it’s kinda shocking that it took eight whole months for a sequel to be confirmed. Ryan Coogler is confirmed to be coming back as writer and director, with Chadwick Boseman reprising his role as T’Challa. That’s the beginning and end of what we know about Black Panther 2.
The Captain Marvel Sequel, aka Captain Marvel 2
Release date: It doesn't exist yet
Speaking of movies that took almost a year to get sequels despite giant box office earnings... despite Captain Marvel making over $1 billion, Marvel has not officially announced a sequel. Let's be real though, it's going to happen. Now that we've met Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), it's time to see what else her powers can accomplish. (Also Marvel likes money, last we checked.)
That Third Spider-Man Movie
Release Date: Hasn’t officially been announced yet
Once upon a time, Tom Holland accidentally let it slip that there wasn’t going to be just one planned Spider-Man sequel, but two. He let it slip completely out of the blue, so much so that he shocked even the journalists he was sitting with. Whoops. Marvel has never actually confirmed this themselves, and Holland offered up a quick “oops!” in the interview. Oops, it is. We have no other information about because Holland hasn’t spilled anything else.
That Disney+ Loki Prequel Series
Release Date: Literally no idea
We saw Thanos kill Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Infinity War, but thanks to Endgame, we know that after the battle of New York, Loki actually escaped with the tesseract for parts unknown. That’s more than likely where we’ll find him when the Disney+ series picks up, as it’s being described as a show about Loki popping in and out of events in history. If there’s anyone who’s going to time travel for fun and cause hella mischief, it’s Loki. So far, the show has a writer and EP, but that's it.
The Disney+ Hawkeye Series With Jeremy Renner
Release Date: TBD
Technically, the series hasn't officially been announced, but according to Variety, it's in the works. The plot of Hawkeye will more than likely follow him teaching his young protege (maybe his daughter Violet, maybe Kate Bishop who is currently Hawkeye in the Marvel comics) the ins and outs of archery. Or maybe the plot of Hawkeye will be about Hawkeye explaining why he now has a mohawk and a giant tattoo sleeve to his wife, Laura (Linda Cardellini). (Okay, probably not.)
