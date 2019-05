The Timeline Of Movies & TV Shows After Avengers: Endgame Is Spotty, At Best

The drama surrounding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would make a great Netflix documentary. James Gunn wrote and directed the first two movies in the trilogy, and was slated to do the third — he even confirmed the third movie and his involvement before Vol. 2 hit theaters in April 2017. Then, out of nowhere in July 2018, Gunn was fired from the project after questionable Tweets from his past surfaced. This threw a wrench into Vol. 3 as it was going to start filming in 2019 for a 2020 release. The entire cast was incredibly vocal about Disney and Marvel’s decision to table Gunn , with Dave Bautista even going so far as to say he might not reprise his role as Drax . Thankfully, Disney and Marvel then later reversed their decision in March 2019, with Gunn back in the driver’s seat. However, we’re still not going to see Vol. 3 for a while. Gunn’s first going to do a new reboot of Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and then come back for Vol. 3.