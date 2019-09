Jake Gyllenhaal Steps Into Mysterious Shoes To Be The Next Spider-Man Villain

“I went to the bathroom in the suit,” Gyllenhaal told the audience, which even grosses out our teen crush on Donnie Darko. Traditionally, Mysterio rocks a very snug green onesie situation, leaving little in the way of, well, necessary trapdoors. Holland joined in the chorus of “ewwws,” and Gyllenhaal continued about how there are mysteries in Mysterio’s costume. “There are some secrets in his suit that, I think, are pretty important,” he says. “There are a lot of things to be revealed about that suit.” Now our Spidey-sense is tingling; we are excited to see Gyllenhaal decked out in supervillain garb, as we’ve never seen him before.