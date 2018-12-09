Jake Gyllenhaal Steps Into Mysterious Shoes To Be The Next Spider-Man Villain

The Marvel movie franchise has given Serious Actors such as Cate Blanchett and Idris Elba a chance to flex their superhero muscles and dress up in fun costumes. The newest actor to join the Marvel roster is Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays Mysterio in the new Spider-Man: Far From Home. Gyllenhaal was rumored to be joining the Marvel Universe, which he confirmed earlier this week on social media. Our souls are so ready for an evil Jack Twist.
At Comic Con in São Paulo, Brazil, Sony unveiled their first look at the villainous Gyllenhaal when they premiered the trailer for Far From Home. The event marks the first public promo of his role in the movie. Gyllenhaal later appeared on the panel alongside Spidey himself, Tom Holland, where he dropped some juicy details about his character. Mysterio’s suit, apparently, is very big because it is full of secrets.
The #SpiderManFarFromHome trailer doesn't acknowledge anything from @Avengers Infinity War or Endgame. Starts like you haven't left the Spider-Man universe. The trailer ends with the reveal of #jakegyllenhaal as #mysterio. And yes you see the costume! pic.twitter.com/myB9oqHntY— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 8, 2018
“I went to the bathroom in the suit,” Gyllenhaal told the audience, which even grosses out our teen crush on Donnie Darko. Traditionally, Mysterio rocks a very snug green onesie situation, leaving little in the way of, well, necessary trapdoors. Holland joined in the chorus of “ewwws,” and Gyllenhaal continued about how there are mysteries in Mysterio’s costume. “There are some secrets in his suit that, I think, are pretty important,” he says. “There are a lot of things to be revealed about that suit.” Now our Spidey-sense is tingling; we are excited to see Gyllenhaal decked out in supervillain garb, as we’ve never seen him before.
In the comic books, Mysterio is known for his psychic fighting abilities, such as mind control and telekinesis. His catsuit is topped by a massive clear dome helmet that ostensibly protects Mysterio’s weaponized brain.
Until the trailer drops online, we’ll just have to enjoy Gyllenhaal’s brand new, totally not-contractually obligated movie promo official Instagram account. His first post is a video of himself reading a Spider-Man comic book, with a dumbfounded look on his face. “I just realized I’m not playing Spider-Man,” he writes. Way to figure that one out, Jake!
