Jake Gyllenhaal Just Joined Instagram & His Follows Are Precious

Jake Gyllenhaal had a good run not joining the masses and hopping aboard the Instagram train, but he finally gave in. Now, he has an Instagram, a treasure trove of Gyllenhaal-adjacent information. First and foremost, the actor appeared to confirm his role as Mysterio in the upcoming film Spider-Man: Far From Home, making a joke about not playing Spider-Man in a video in a comic titled "The Return Of The Man Called Mysterio!"
Already, Gyllenhaal has over 90 thousand followers, and the number is climbing. The best info is hidden in the "following" section, though, where Gyllenhaal's true, precious colors show.
Those lucky enough to count Gyllenhaal as a follower include, obviously, his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, as well as current Spider-Man Tom Holland. Helen Mirren also should be expecting some likes from the actor soon, since he now follows her along with National Geographic photographer Jimmy Chin, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and, of course, Rihanna.
This move to Instagram definitely has something to do with the new movie, though, since most of his followers consist of actors and those in the Spider-Man universe, like Zendaya who plays Michelle Jones, and Marisa Tomei who plays May Parker. The next Spider-Man film itself, titled Spider-Man: Far From Home and arriving in theaters in July 2019, follows Peter Parker (Holland) and his friends in Europe, where he must defend them from Gyllenhaal's Mysterio.
Check out the iconic Instagram post below:
