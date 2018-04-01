Even the non-religious among us are bound to find ourselves popping jelly beans and nibbling on chocolate bunnies this weekend. We may feast upon cream eggs and highlighter-hued Peeps. We may secretly pine after baby chicks. We may wonder if we're too old to ask mom and dad for an Easter basket.
It's also fairly certain that we'll be thinking about bunnies a lot. How could we not? You can't throw a tie-dyed, Pinterest-approved egg without hitting someone in an Easter Bunny get-up right now. It's all very Donnie Darko.
So, why not just admit defeat and spend this holiday weekend paying tribute to other rabbits we've loved and lost in the pop culture sphere? From Harvey to Judy Hopps, these bunnies are a hare above the rest.