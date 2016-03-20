Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Get Into The Easter Spirit Early

Easter has come early to the Knowles-Carter home and the ladies of the castle are celebrating with tea and crumpets.
Beyoncé threw her 4-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, an adorable tea party, complete with photoshopped bunnies, cute bunny ears, and plenty of smiles. Blue's beloved aunt, Solange, even popped in for a spot of tea. Bey decked her daughter out in a hot pink dress and a flower crown for the special occasion.
The 34-year-old icon posted photos of her daughter and sister radiating happiness at the springtime soiree on her website.
While Beyoncé joined in on the tea party festivities, she kept her outfit simple, posing in an oversized trench coat, fitted pants, and classic open-toe stilettos.
This is the second consecutive year that Beyoncé's shared her Easter celebration with the Beyhive. In 2015, the Easter bunny came to the home she shares with her husband, Jay Z, for a visit. The superstar shared a photo of Blue smiling at the bunny, mother and daughter showing affection, and Blue walking hand in hand with her dad.
We can't wait to see how the Carters ring in the next Easter.
