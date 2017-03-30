Skip navigation!
Evette Dionne
Food & Drinks
McDonald's Is Officially Switching To Fresh Beef, But Only For This One Burger
Evette Dionne
Mar 30, 2017
Tech
9 New Things Siri Can Do Now
Evette Dionne
Sep 5, 2016
Celebrity Style
Rihanna Explains The Heart-Shaped Fur Coat She Wore In NYC
Evette Dionne
Sep 5, 2016
US News
Obama & Megan Rapinoe Show Support For Colin Kaepernick
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been protesting the National Anthem since an August 27 preseason game against the Green Bay
Pop Culture
Chloë Grace Moretz On What That Kim Kardashian Feud Taught Her
Chloë Grace Moretz has had a rocky 2016. Much to the joy of paparazzi, the 19-year-old's very public relationship with Brooklyn Beckham ended. She also
Pop Culture
Beyoncé Did More On Her Birthday Than We'll Do All Week
Beyoncé, ruler of the music land, is officially 35. To celebrate such a milestone birthday, Queen Bey didn't jet off to a tropical locale after shutting
Work & Money
This Teacher Wants You To Think About The Value Of An Education
All parents can attest to how expensive school supplies are. Notebooks, dividers, Kleenex, markers, and the plethora of other supplies on that dreaded
US News
Gold Medalist Lauren Holiday Battles Brain Tumor With Pro-Basketb...
Soccer player Lauren Holiday, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is pregnant and battling a brain tumor. The 28-year-old retired from the U.S. women's
Weddings
How An Adorable Rescue Dog Inspired An Engagement
You only wish you looked so cute on a Meaty Monday morning! #meatymonday #meatyreilly #fresnobullyrescue #pitbull #americanbully #adoptdontshop
Pop Culture
Britney Spears' Niece Saw
Crossroads
— & Her Reaction Is...
A star is born ⭐️ Lexie loves rock n roll! A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 3, 2016 at 6:32pm PDT It's hard to see believe
Celebrity Style
Leomie Anderson Uses Fashion Influence To Launch Empowering Line
Model Leomie Anderson is using her fashion influence for good. The in-demand model, who has walked for Victoria's Secret and Moschino, launched her new
Celebrity Beauty
Ashley Graham Shows Off Gorgeous Blonde Locks
#ANTM look by the kings @makeupvincent & @andrewfitzsimons A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Aug 17, 2016 at 8:31pm PDT
US News
Steven Avery's Lawyer Says There's A New Suspect In The
Makin...
Could Steven Avery, the subject of Netflix's intense docuseries, Making a Murderer, be released from prison soon? His new attorney, Kathleen Zellner,
World News
Simone Biles Will Carry The Flag In The Olympic Closing Ceremony
Simone Biles is leaving the 2016 Rio Olympics with five medals, the all-around best gymnast crown, and the honor of being the first-ever female gymnast to
Movies
Director Spews Fire At Zendaya Casting Controversy
James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, has taken to Facebook to address the non-troversy swirling around the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming
Music
Frank Ocean's "Nikes" Video Was Worth The Wait
It has taken four years, multiple false reports, and even missing fliers for Frank Ocean to finally release Endless, a visual album streaming exclusively
Mind
This Is Why Reading Makes You Carsick
Ever been reading during a road trip and suddenly felt nauseous? There's a weird reason for that and it has everything to do with our brains.
Entertainment News
Lindsay Lohan Reveals Disturbing Details Of Ex-Fiancé's Attack
Lindsay Lohan is telling her side of the story in her troubled relationship with Russian playboy Egor Tarabasov. After photos showed a seemingly violent
TV Shows
There's A
Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants
Showdown Com...
So excited to announce the newest sister to the 'hood, @llcoolj. Maybe, just maybe, we did #LipSyncBattle today and maybe we just killed it
US News
Here's What Happened At Barack Obama's Birthday Party
55 years young and that smile still gets me every single day. Happy birthday, Barack. I love you. -mo A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama
Pop Culture
How Tyga Topped His Last Birthday Gift To Kylie Jenner
Thank you baby @kinggoldchains A video posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 6, 2016 at 2:10pm PDT Kylie Jenner is celebrating her birthday in
Pop Culture
The Best Celebrity Instagrams & Photos From The Olympics
The 2016 Rio Olympics are finally underway. After months of worrying about Zika, Brazil's water quality, and a host of other issues, the world's best
TV Shows
What Is This Poster Telling Us About
American Horror Story
FX hasn't revealed the theme for American Horror Story's sixth season, but slowly and surely, the network is giving fans clues to piece together. We know
Celebrity Style
We Are Loving Target's Body-Positive Dear Jeans Campaign
Finding a pair of cute, comfortable jeans is difficult for all women, no matter their size or shape. Target knows this, so the popular retailer created
Pop Culture
JoJo Fletcher On How Jordan Rodgers Picked The Perfect Engagement...
JoJo Fletcher is getting married! As The Bachelorette contestant and her beau, Jordan Rodgers, gear up for what's sure to be a wedding spectacular to
Skin Care
See What Putting On 100 Layers of Face Mask Is Like
The "100 Layers" video craze is still whipping through YouTube and it's still making most people's skin crawl. The viral videos feature insane beauty
TV Shows
This Wonderful Note To A
Grey's Anatomy
Actor Will Make ...
thank YOU, dear stranger #representation A photo posted by Jerrika Hinton (@hellojerrika) on Jul 30, 2016 at 9:43am PDT Grey's Anatomy is one of the
TV Shows
It's Official,
Game of Thrones
Is Ending After Season 8
HBO has confirmed every Game of Thrones fan's fears: The popular show is ending. Worst of all, viewers will have to bid goodbye to Westeros and its
Celebrity Style
Kim Kardashian Wore Her Glittery "Wolves" Pants In The Wild
Kim Kardashian is still riding the wave of starring in Kanye West's "Wolves" video. The Snapchat queen hadn't appeared in a music video since she locked
Hair
Sophie Turner Looks Like Daenerys Targaryen With Her New Hair
I did a thing..... 💆🏼 A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jul 29, 2016 at 10:14am PDT Sophie Turner, better known as Sansa Stark, is
