Graham is gearing up for the reboot of America's Next Top Model , where she'll serve as host. Since she'll be hosting a show about supermodels — and is a supermodel in her own right — it makes sense that she'd lighten her tresses for the TV cameras.Apparently, this is a recent hair development for Graham, who sported her signature brunette tresses less than a week ago. According to her post, Graham credits the look to extensions by hair maestro Andrew Fitzsimons . Graham hasn't mentioned if its a permanent look or just a 'do she's sporting for the show, but no matter what, she's slaying this sexy, light hair color.