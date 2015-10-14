America's Next Top Model is closing its runway forever. Executive producer (and let's be honest, basically everything else) Tyra Banks tweeted out today, "TYRA MAIL! Thinking #ANTM22 should be our last cycle. I truly believe it's time. May your pics be forever fierce. Keep on Smizing! Tyra." The CW confirmed that cycle 22 will be the show's last. And as sad as fans might be, maybe it is time for ANTM to end.
The reality show that introduced the concept of "smizing" to the TV-viewing public premiered in 2003 to a very different modeling industry. But over the series' 12 years on the air, the industry has made some strides, and ANTM has played its part in that progress.
The reality competition series crowned a plus-size winner, Whitney Thompson, in 2008, and a plus-size models have since been featured in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue and on the cover of Women's Running. The show featured transgender model Isis King, also in 2008, and this year an all-transgender modeling agency launched in L.A. Last year, cycle 21 featured contestant Chantelle Brown-Young, a woman with vitiligo who went on to be featured in a major fashion campaigns. ANTM has been consistent about including diverse contestants, and, slowly, the modeling industry at large has become more diverse as well.
But the show hasn't been without its missteps, like 2009's "blackface" episode. And some argue that the show started to slip with themes like the "short girls" cycle. Twenty-two seasons is a good run. It's time to remember the good moments and all the reactions GIFs ANTM has given us, and allow the series to power walk into the sunset.
