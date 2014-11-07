Anyone who's followed model and self-described "body diversity ambassador" Ashley Graham's campaigns for Lane Bryant and her own luxury lingerie collaboration with Addition Elle knows that she gives good face. What you may not know is that Graham gives damn good quote, too.
It's a skill she shows off in spades at 5 Minutes With Franny. The site offers fascinating, in-depth profiles with creative and entrepreneurial women in their own environments and, for this piece, goes inside Graham's home for a very cozy visit. The model cooks in her undies (as one does), shows off her collection of white Chucks (we can definitely relate), and dishes on all manner of juicy topics, from how she really feels about the term "plus size" to why her husband's dubbed her “Stink” or “Butt” (it's the exact opposite of what you're thinking).
