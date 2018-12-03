Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Guide To Plus-Size Models
Fashion
11 Honoré's First NYFW Show Was A Complete Triumph
by
Eliza Huber
More from Guide To Plus-Size Models
unstyled
Tess Holliday On Upending The Attitudes And Industry Of Size Inclusivity
Christene Barberich
Dec 3, 2018
Fashion
8 Plus-Size Models Who Paved The Way For Today's Biggest Names
Channing Hargrove
Sep 24, 2018
Fashion
From Panels To Panties: TheCurvyCon Gets Plus Women
Sesali Bowen
Sep 12, 2018
Fashion
Christian Siriano Has Diversity All Figured Out
As designer Christian Siriano begins the first day of his spring 2019 model search alongside casting director Hollie Schliftman, girls are seen sitting in
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Why Models Wore "Sample Size" T-Shirts On The Chromat Runway
For decades, New York Fashion Week has been leading the charge towards a more inclusive and diverse industry. And key players like Chromat's Becca
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Plus-Size Models: Not Small Enough, Not Big Enough
In fashion, representation isn't given — it's earned. Black? Curvy? Short? Get in line. The industry, diversity and all, is nowhere near solving its
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
This Platform Wants To Help Models Of
All
Sizes Get Signed
Curve model and body positivity activist La’Shaunae Steward isn’t playing around when it comes to championing size diversity. In April, just ahead of
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Will Fashion's Body Diversity Movement Ever Go Global?
As much progress as there is still to be made in the name of body diversity within American fashion (and there's plenty), the runways of New York Fashion
by
Hilary George-Parkin
Fashion
9 Plus-Size Women On Where They’re Buying Swimsuits This Summer
When it comes to plus-size fashion, we hear the same thing over and over again: the market’s just not there. While we, too, admit how difficult it can
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Why Plus-Size Fashion Isn't Doomed To Fail
Almost a decade ago, when I started volunteering with All Walks (the campaign for diversity in fashion), the idea of ‘plus-size’ models in high
by
Charlotte Gush
Models
Meet The Models Redefining The Era Of Designers & Their Muses
A revolution is happening, and it's rippling across the fashion industry at a force that feels like tidal waves of long-awaited disruption. Of course,
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
How I Learned To Love My Body
Denise Bidot is a model and the founder of the No Wrong Way Movement. My mother grew up in a generation that believed thin was everything; you were
by
Denise Bidot
Fashion
Joanné Dion: The Black Model Accused Of Having White Privilege
Joanné Dion, a Black model with albinism, a condition that affects the amount of pigment in the skin, hair, and eyes, is opening up about her struggle to
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
These Plus-Size Jeans Have Already Sold Out — Twice
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
I’m Not Straight-Size Or Plus-Size, But I’m Still A Model
Like most women, I don’t fit into the fashion industry — physically, I mean. I'm not straight-size or plus-size. I call myself an inbetweeny, someone
by
Betsy Teske
Fashion
New Look Is Under Fire For "Fat Tax" On Plus-Size Clothes
British retailer New Look is facing backlash after shoppers accused it of imposing a "fat tax" on some larger-sized clothes, which were 15% more expensive
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
Too Thin Or Not Thin Enough? Ask Charli Howard: It’s Complicated
Charli Howard always wanted to be a model. From the age of 11, the London girl who dreamt of a life in front of the camera did everything she thought
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Plus-Size Blogger Told To 'Cover Up' While Wearing Bikini
I find it ironic that I’ve taken photos in swimsuits all over the world and the one place I was told to cover up was Las Vegas. Sure, thin girls in
by
Gina Tonic
Fashion
Twitter Praises ASOS For Plus-Size Bikini Model
ASOS is being widely praised on Twitter for using a plus-size model to show off its latest swimwear. The online fashion retailer has launched a video
by
Nick Levine
Fashion
The Brand That's Creating A New Plus-Size Shopping Experience
There's a new mega-player in the plus-size market that wants to disrupt the industry. Simply Be, a prominent U.K.-based size-inclusive brand, is turning
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
New York Fashion Week Runways Were The Most Racially Diverse Yet
After New York Fashion Week ended last September, it looked like the industry was finally beginning to show signs of changing for the better. In its
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Ashley Graham Enlists Her Mom For New Swimwear Campaign
A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Feb 5, 2018 at 7:49am PST Model Ashley Graham is known for her body-positive attitude and
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
A Plus-Size Model Just Reminded Us How Deceptive Retouching Can Be
What you see online or in the media isn’t always the complete truth. This is not about putting anyone on blast but moreso a reminder to not compare
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
Iskra Lawrence Continues To Be The Body Positive Champion We Need
For celebrities, wearing a gown with a split to up to there is nothing usual. In fact, showing a little leg á la Angelina Jolie has become a bit of a
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Meet The Queer Model Who's Too Religious For Fashion
As the industry continues to redefine what being a "model" really means, there’s no time like the present to use one’s looks for good. To shed light
by
Landon Peoples
Models
Model Nina Agdal Says A Magazine Fat Shamed Her
Model Nina Agdal got real on Instagram. The Danish model shared a photo of herself, sporting a fitted pair of Oscar de la Renta jeans, red pout and
by
Marquita Harris
Fashion
International Magazine Covers Were The Most Diverse In 2017
While America’s biggest fashion magazines, save for, surprisingly, Vogue, are lacking inclusive and diverse representation (in terms of size, age,
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
You Have To See Missguided's New Unretouched Campaign
Last month, Missguided was applauded for showing its swimwear models' stretch marks. Now, the fast-fashion retailer has gone one step further by launching
by
Natalie Gil
Wellness
Ashley Graham Says It's Time We Stop Calling People "Plus-Size"
Ashley Graham has been celebrated as one of the world's most successful plus-size models, but she would never call herself that. Graham told CBS Sunday
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Fashion
Did Ashley Graham Just Shade Victoria’s Secret?
If you took one look at your Instagram feed this past weekend, it may feel like every model you follow was at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in
by
Channing Hargrove
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted