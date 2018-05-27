You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
If there's anything the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants taught us, it's that jeans can be a surprise. What might look amazing on the rack could end up disappointing once you try them on, while a style you had previously brushed off might turn out to be the very type of jeans you wear for the next five years. That's why, when you find the one that works, it sticks. And that might be why these bottoms from Eloquii have caused such a frenzy.
Eloquii's Drama Ruffle jeans were first introduced in February and have sold out twice since then. We're not surprised, considering they're the daytime version of pants you would wear to go dancing at the disco (except you're dancing at your desk or respective workplace at 1 p.m.). With a high waist, raw hem, and dark wash, these pants feature everything we — and according to their popularity, countless others shoppers — look for in a pair of jeans. And that's why Eloquii is bringing them back for a third time.
If history has taught us anything, though, it's that these jeans are going to sell out again, and quick (they're typically gone within a week of being restocked). So if you're in the market for that perfect pair (honestly, who isn't?), click on to get 'em before they're gone.