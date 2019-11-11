The fashion industry still needs to discussion and pay attention to representation of all kinds: Race, gender, age, ability. But for Part & Parcel, a plus-size clothing brand, its entire aim is to bring more visibility and opportunities to women sizes 14-36. That effort now extends to Part & Parcel's new talent agency.
Aptly (and simply) called ‘Talent,’ the agency launched with 15 women across the United States with an effort to shake things up in the fashion industry. According to a press release announcing the launch, Talent is “born from the company’s own challenges finding body-diverse plus-size models to showcase its apparel and footwear collections." As the release states, Part & Parcel is doubling down on a mission to create more economic opportunity and representation for plus-size women, "starting with an industry in need of evolution: modeling.”
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring more visibility to the beautiful, diverse shapes and sizes of the plus community,” Lauren Haber Jonas, CEO and founder of Part & Parcel, tells Refinery29. “In many ways, agencies are ground zero for representation in fashion, media and the world. Until we start seeing more body-diverse models that represent the majority of women in the U.S., we’re holding ourselves back.”
Haber says that launching Talent is one very exciting, major step toward Part & Parcel’s mission of building a world where plus women are included, and celebrated – and ultimately, a place they thrive. “We hope other brands and companies will eagerly join us to begin building that future.”
A huge component of piece of Part & Parcel’s mission is dedicated to developing more economic opportunities for plus women, who typically earn lower salaries and are less likely to be hired or promoted than their straight-sized counterparts. Talent is the next iteration of the company’s mission — providing more opportunities for plus-size women to work, earn, and find economic stability — on the path to creating a world where plus thrives.
By December 2020, Part & Parcel hopes to have 100 plus women signed to the agency and invites all brands dedicated to driving the industry forward to hire from Part & Parcel Talent alongside the company.
