New York Fashion Week Fall 2019 Was The Most Racially-Diverse

On Tuesday, The Fashion Spot released its bi-annual diversity reports, which often show how far the industry has come — or, in this case, how far it has to go. For the NYFW fall 2019 runway show s (which concluded earlier this month), racial diversity was reported to move one percent forward. This season, 45.8 percent of the models cast in New York were women of color, while last season it was 44.8 percent. Yes, that's nearly half, but as the site points out, as racial diversity becomes more of a standard, it's unlikely there will be any big growth in that area.