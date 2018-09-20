There are a few things both "fashion people" and "non-fashion people" can agree on: a love of denim, the need for a good white tee, a desire for quality that will outlast just one wash. But fashion week is the time the industry likes to make everyone, well, a little mad — or, at least a little skeptical. It's a time when fashion doesn't hold back, and the weirder, the better.
Though we've seen a couple sleek takes on classics that everyone can love (and wear!) — see: Jason Wu, Mansur Gavriel, Gabriela Hearst — we're personally far more interested in the less expected. Over the last week, we've seen a healthy amount of weird, totally off-kilter trends that we have a feeling will pop up at Zara and Mango in no time. They may be divisive, but isn't half the fun of fashion breaking the rules — even just a little bit?
From bucket hats to Teva's (yes, really) to slits that rise all the way up, click on for the stand-out Fashion Month trends that you'll soon see everywhere — and be sure to check this space for updates as London, Milan, and Paris commence.