Like Mango? Us too. Because really, what's not to like? The store consistently sells us on-time trends at a price that's hard to beat. (Not to mention that Mango is slightly less hype than Zara, which means you can walk into the office or Saturday brunch and not be wearing the same thing as someone else.) That's what we like to call the complete package. So when we noticed that a brand new slew of fashion-forward yet still under-$250 coats newly-added to Mango.com, no surprise, we were pretty excited.
Thanks to the recent drop in temperature, we're more than ready to stock up on outerwear of all kinds. From shearling (faux, of course) to down, plaid to animal print, it's safe to say that no matter the look you're going for, Mango has it. Since some of our favorite styles are already selling out, don't sleep on shopping the 15 styles ahead. We're betting you won't just stop at one.
