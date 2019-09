Mango's Fall Arrivals Are Like An Affordable Workwear Starter Kit

Taking a page from some of the fall runways' biggest trends — plaid, tweed, blazers, and high-waisted trousers — Mango's new arrivals are a corporate dress code dream. The new season is full of oversized blazers in solid colors and gingham, trousers that are available in every color on the spectrum, and a few short suit sets that will turn you into a believer, all under $150. So whether you've just graduated and you're in need of pulling together a full work-appropriate wardrobe, you're trying to make one last impression during your final weeks as a well-dressed intern, or you're a grown-ass woman who knows that sometimes your work attire doesn't have to cost you a week's salary, dropping by Mango may not be such a bad idea. The workwear combos ahead just might have the power to make your 9 to 5 a little more bearable.