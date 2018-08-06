Mango's Fall Arrivals Are Like An Affordable Workwear Starter Kit

We're used to fawning over the new arrivals that pop in for fall. Often coming in during a brutal August heat wave, eyeing chunky knits and plaid skirts is a refreshing reminder that, while we hate to see summer go, the unbearable heat won't last forever. So like clockwork, we've been scouring our favorite spots for something fresher than our sweaty and tired little white tops. Unsurprisingly, Mango is at the top of our list for fall recommendations, but for more than black booties.
Taking a page from some of the fall runways' biggest trends — plaid, tweed, blazers, and high-waisted trousers — Mango's new arrivals are a corporate dress code dream. The new season is full of oversized blazers in solid colors and gingham, trousers that are available in every color on the spectrum, and a few short suit sets that will turn you into a believer, all under $150. So whether you've just graduated and you're in need of pulling together a full work-appropriate wardrobe, you're trying to make one last impression during your final weeks as a well-dressed intern, or you're a grown-ass woman who knows that sometimes your work attire doesn't have to cost you a week's salary, dropping by Mango may not be such a bad idea. The workwear combos ahead just might have the power to make your 9 to 5 a little more bearable.
