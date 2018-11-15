Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Blazers Guide
Fashion
25 Blazers To Ease Into Spring
by
Michelle Li
More from Blazers Guide
Shopping
Is Fall Really Fall If You're Not Wearing a Plaid Blazer?
Eliza Huber
Nov 15, 2018
Fashion
16 Not-Your-Average Black Blazers That Feel Anything But Meh
Alyssa Coscarelli
Oct 19, 2018
Fashion
Suit Up: 10 Workwear Basics To Buy This Month
Us
Sep 17, 2018
Fashion
Mango's Fall Arrivals Are Like An Affordable Workwear Starte...
We're used to fawning over the new arrivals that pop in for fall. Often coming in during a brutal August heat wave, eyeing chunky knits and plaid skirts
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Say Sayonara To Boring Workwear With This Suit Trend
Today's nearly 90 degree forecast is a sure sign that we've finally put the colder pastures behind us. While the return of summer brings with it bare
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The Blazer Dress Is The 2018 Way To Do The '80s
If you've already lived through the '80s once, you may not feel the need to live through them again — at least, not fashion-wise. And we don't blame
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Double-Breasted Is The Only Way To Do Blazers This Season
Blazers are one of few items that never go out of style, which explains why you can pretty much find one in any store, at any time of the year. But even
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Styling Tips
Styling Swaps To Make Your Work Pants Do Overtime
We all have that one pair of classic black pants that, whether intentionally or not, is a key piece in our work uniform. Both office-appropriate and
by
Allie Briggs
Fashion
The Coolest Ways To Wear A Statement Jacket, According To R29ers
Statement jackets: What can't they be paired with? Whether we're rocking a casual, errand-ready look, trekking to the office, or hitting a trendy cocktail
by
Allie Briggs
Fashion
Everlane Now Makes Wrinkle-Resistant Blazers
Everlane’s strategy of expanding “bit by bit” is resulting in the fashion brand being everywhere. Our favorite celebrities are carrying its totes
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
9 Of The Best Shops For Affordable, Quality Work Clothes
We know you're currently busy freely browsing the internet, but we're interrupting to remind you of the hard truth: The majority of your week is spent at
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Rihanna & Kim Kardashian Are Making A Case For Power Blazers
If you've followed the ebb and flow of trends, even slightly, you've probably felt the impact of a strong woman in a suit. And, while today's power suit
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Why Blazers Are Going To Be Fall's Favorite Jacket
We may not be going back to school, but our wardrobes certainly are. Blazers were paired with everything from step-hem jeans to bohemian floral dresses at
by
Georgia Murray
Video
How To Take Your Work Outfit From Basic To Boss In 60 Seconds
Dressing for a 9-to-5 shouldn't be any less fun than dressing for your off-the-clock activities. Even more, it should inspire you to get creative when it
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Fashion
9 Pieces To Get Into Your Spring Lineup ASAP
By now, you've probably heard that cinching your waist with a corset belt and showing skin via an interesting cutout are the trends for spring, and we
by
Eliza Dillard
Fashion
I Tried 4 Of Spring's "Biggest" Trends & Here's What It...
To be completely honest, it's never been super-easy to be under 5'2" and into fashion. It's not that we petite people don't have fun getting dressed every
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Celebrity Style
Kate Middleton Proves That Even Royalty Repeats Outfits
When it comes to dressing for public appearances, Kate Middleton keeps it pretty no-frills. Save for a statement clutch or two, we love the way the
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
Brace Yourself For The Big-Shouldered Blazer
The '80s wouldn't be the '80s without shoulder pads. Boxy, oversized blazers in particular were a staple for bold women of the time (yes, we still want to
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion Week News
40 Ways To Wear Florals, Blazers, & Bermuda Shorts, Via Michael Kors
To the masses, Michael Kors' best-sellers may be handbags and ballet flats. And that's fine; it's how one builds a billion-dollar fashion empire. But each
by
Erin Cunningham
Celebrity Style
Is Beyoncé On Her Way To Romy & Michele's High School Reunion?
Surprise, surprise: Beyoncé has slayed us yet again. (That's unsurprising, of course, seeing as Queen Bey is the living, breathing example of the
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
Mom Blazers: You Know You Want One
What, you ask, is a "mom blazer"? It is, of course, a blazer, casually worn as outerwear, most likely with some light-wash jeans and loafers
by
Nellie Eden
Fashion
Kylie Jenner Makes A Convincing Case For This Dress Style
It's hard to go through Kylie Jenner's sartorial history (admittedly, we have — many times) and find a trend she hasn't tried. Whatever you think about
by
Ana Colon
Trends
All Of Your Spring Outerwear Needs, Solved
Winter outerwear and spring outerwear are two completely different ball games. If you live in a city that goes through all four seasons, you know that
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Celebrity Style
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Genius Layering Trick
When it comes to layering, the strategy is often pegged to function (a.k.a. being as warm as possible, ASAP). That usually involves piling as many
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
The NEW Types Of Blazers Your Closet Is Missing
Remember when blazers were padded-shouldered, stuffy staples worn solely to the office? Well, those days are long gone, and these structured jackets are
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
Kate Moss Confirms The Return Of The Neckerchief
Once Kate Moss does the neckerchief, then it truly, officially, really is happening. Granted, all the cool girls — from Alexa Chung to Bella Hadid —
by
Fawnia Soo Hoo
Shopping
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Found The Perfect Late-Summer Outfit
Congrats — we’ve just entered the most confounding part of summer. We’re steeling ourselves for the end of carefree, vacation season, but we're
by
Fawnia Soo Hoo
Shopping
Dakota Johnson Mixes Up Preppy Staples
For an afternoon shopping jaunt with fashion editor Derek Blasberg, Dakota Johnson opted for 50 shades of navy for her outfit of choice. (Also of note:
by
Fawnia Soo Hoo
Shopping
Kylie Jenner Wears A Shorts Suit To The Theater
It was a Kardashian family outing over the weekend — and every K-monikered family member put on their Sunday best. Kylie Jenner opted for a black and
by
Fawnia Soo Hoo
Shopping
Victoria Beckham Raises The Bar For Travel Wear, Yet Again
Given Victoria Beckham's jam-packed schedule, there's no room for a dull moment in her wardrobe — including during her constant travels. When business
by
Ana Colon
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted