Everlane Now Makes Wrinkle-Resistant Blazers

Everlane’s strategy of expanding “bit by bit” is resulting in the fashion brand being everywhere. Our favorite celebrities are carrying its totes and wearing its shoes — see: Meghan Markle and Millie Bobby Brown as proof — and each time it launches a new category, its most devoted customers can't help but get in on the action (its oxford shoes had a 6,500 person wait list). Well, Everlane has yet another major announcement up its well-tailored sleeve — and we aren’t talking about its partnership with Nordstrom. The label just introduced blazers into the mix as its first foray into suiting.
The Italian GoWeave Classic Blazer is made from a wrinkle-resistant wool that, according to its website description, is “tailored for a slim silhouette" (with subtle stretch for the perfect fit) that “you can wear it all day long — and still look put-together.” Sounds like a win-win, right? The style is currently available in three colors: olive green (or surplus), navy, and black, and retails for $125.
“When you launch everything in a group you kind of make one big bet," Everlane founder Michael Preysman told Refinery29 in August when the company announced its foray into denim. "We’re doing a lot of smaller bets at once, which has proven to be better for us.”
