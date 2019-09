Everlane Now Makes Wrinkle-Resistant Blazers

Everlane’s strategy of expanding “bit by bit” is resulting in the fashion brand being everywhere. Our favorite celebrities are carrying its totes and wearing its shoes — see: Meghan Markle and Millie Bobby Brown as proof — and each time it launches a new category, its most devoted customers can't help but get in on the action ( its oxford shoes had a 6,500 person wait list ). Well, Everlane has yet another major announcement up its well-tailored sleeve — and we aren’t talking about its partnership with Nordstrom. The label just introduced blazers into the mix as its first foray into suiting.