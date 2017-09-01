Everlane's Next Covetable Launch — Denim!

Still, Preysman knows that hotly anticipated product drops are only one part of the Everlane experience in an ever-changing retail landscape. “I think the challenge for sure has been building customer awareness and getting people to feel comfortable buying from a brand online they’ve never touched or seen before. We’ve been facing that since day one,” he says, noting the success he's seen in the brand's New York and San Francisco showrooms. But don’t expect Everlane to pop up in a shopping district near you just yet. “Before it was like, I don’t know what I’m going to buy, so I’m going to walk through the department store, or go to a mall. That department store is now Instagram,” says Preysman. “You are searching and spending time on Instagram, you find that product you love and you’re like, Oh my god, my friend wore it, or, Emily Weiss wore it.”