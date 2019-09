Everlane Supports Gucci In Its Fight Against Forever 21

On Wednesday, Everlane came out in support of Gucci’s decision to sue Forever 21. In an Instagram post titled "We Support Gucci," the San Francisco-based direct-to-consumer brand wrote: “These cases tend to be highly contentious, and legal precedents exist for both sides. We are not denying that sometimes brands inspire and influence each other — that’s what creates trend. But this is not that. The styles in question are clear knockoffs — including a signature print and design — just recreated at a lower quality and a lower price. In this case, Forever 21 is directly profiting off of Gucci’s unique designs. It’s unethical and it has to stop.”