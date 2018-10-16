Skip navigation!
Forever 21
Fashion
Forever21 Tries To Cash In On
Black Panther
by
Channing Hargrove
More from Forever 21
Fashion
Fast-Fashion Stores You Can Buy Your Halloween Costume From
Ray Lowe
Oct 16, 2018
Beauty
Get Out Those Holiday Gift Cards: Forever21 Is Having A
Big
Beauty Sale
Samantha Sasso
Jan 4, 2018
Fashion
Forever 21 Is Being Accused Of Copying This Indie Swimwear Line
Channing Hargrove
Dec 28, 2017
Fashion
This Cardi B-Approved Brand Was More Googled Than Dior This Year
On Wednesday, Google released its 2017 Year in Search, research determining the most-searched terms of the year, and while the usual suspects are noted as
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Forever 21 Responds To Negligence Lawsuit
Update: Forever 21 has provided the following statement regarding the current lawsuit against the company: “Per our company policy, we are unable to
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
Every Fast-Fashion Retailer Is Selling Balenciaga-Style Sock Boots
Every so often a trend comes along and it’s inescapable—its on the runway, it's at Zara, it's at H&M. See ruffles as proof. But perhaps, you’ve
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Read This If You Shopped At Forever 21 This Year
Anyone who's perused the fast fashion-filled racks at Forever 21 should take a closer look at their bank statements. According to Business Insider, the
by
Christopher Luu
Fashion
Forever 21 Strikes Again — This Time, With A Cult-Favorite Leathe...
In July, Forever 21 was in hot water for its use of stripes (yes, stripes). Come August, it was accused of knocking-off a popular feminist T-shirt. And
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Beauty
Forever 21 Is Expanding Its Beauty Section In A
Big
Way
You might not know that, like most fashion stores these days, Forever 21 has a beauty section, offering up a variety of popular products on your way to
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
Forever 21 Removes Controversial T-Shirt From Its Site
Update: In a statement released to Refinery29, Forever 21 said: “The shirt in question was bought from a third party source. As soon as Forever 21 was
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Forever 21 Is Stocking The Best Plus-Size Trends For Fall
Shopping for items that check off the boxes for fashionable, affordable, and plus-size shouldn't be a game on a "Pick Two" triangle. Luckily, Forever 21
by
Ray Lowe
Designers
Forever 21 Collaborator Sami Miro Denies Designer's Claims O...
Earlier this week, we brought you a preview of Sami Miro's capsule collaboration with Forever 21, called For the Lost. It features a barbed wire motif
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Fashion
Wildfang’s New Collection Is Wilder Than Ever
Remember that T-shirt that Forever 21 ripped off? The one that you’ve likely seen all over Instagram — one you could say started a movement? Yep,
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Forever 21's Best-Selling Collaboration With Sami Miro Is
If it's starting to feel like you need a Google calendar reserved strictly for upcoming fashion collaborations, you're not alone. But, there's one
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Forever 21 Accused Of Ripping Off The Wild Feminist T-Shirt Every...
Another day, another fast-fashion retailer has been accused of ripping off yet another indie designer. This time, however, it’s a T-shirt you’ve
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Everlane Supports Gucci In Its Fight Against Forever 21
Update: On Wednesday, Everlane came out in support of Gucci’s decision to sue Forever 21. In an Instagram post titled "We Support Gucci," the San
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Why Is Everyone Suing Forever 21 Over Stripes?
Yikes. Forever 21 is in hot water again. Though this time, it wasn’t because the fast-fashion retailer was accused of ripping of an indie clothing line
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Have You Noticed Brands Are Using Models That Look Just Like Kyli...
Kylie Jenner isn’t the only one who’s, like, realizing stuff. On Thursday, Racked pointed out that, beyond her own ventures (lip kits! controversial
by
Channing Hargrove
Stores
Forever 21 & Urban Outfitters Are Facing A Lawsuit Over These T-S...
It has not been a great week to be Forever 21. The retailer, along with Urban Outfitters, is heading to court after a celebrity photographer alleges they
by
Britni de la Cretaz
Fashion
Forever21 Is
Still
Trying To Make Chain Bras Happen
There are quite a few trends the fashion world would be juuuust fine without: Male rompers, jeans that unzip at your rear end, and last year's Coachella
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Stores
Frank Ocean Is Feuding With Forever 21 Over A Font
Forever 21 can't keep itself out of hot water. Ripping off other artists is sadly their jam, whether it's indie jewelry or clothing designers. This time,
by
Meagan Fredette
Fashion
The $10 Dress Lauren Conrad Has In 10 Colors
You're probably aware at this point that Lauren Conrad is very pregnant, whether you're a fan of hers of the MTV reality show persuasion or the lifestyle
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Beauty
This Drugstore Staple Is Now At Forever 21 — & It's All Unde...
Your weekend just got better. No, the unicorn trend didn't disappear overnight (we wish), but something equally as thrilling happened this morning:
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
Why Forever 21's New Plus Collection Matters
Despite being a $20 billion market in the U.S. (and having a vocal consumer demand), many fashion brands — especially fast-fashion labels that appeal to
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
Forever 21 Is Expanding Its Lower-Priced Stores
Back in 2014, Forever21 introduced a new retail-only brand called F21 Red, which was created to stock exclusively pieces in the "entry-level category
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
Forever 21's Latest Knockoffs Are Of An Indie Jewelry Brand&...
Happy to inspire, part 2. @forever21 A post shared by SORELLE NEW YORK (@sorellenyc) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT There's yet another Forever 21
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Proof That You Can Do Festival Fashion Without The Fringe
Once upon a time, the idea of "festival season" meant carefree swaying, preferably in a valley of some sort, to live music on a warm spring afternoon.
by
Ana Colon
News
This Activewear Brand Is The Latest To Allegedly Get Ripped Off B...
Forever 21 is, yet again, under fire for reportedly knocking off an indie designer. This time around, the fast-fashion retailer is being accused of
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Nails
Forever 21's Affordable Beauty Buys Are Better Than Ever
If you haven’t considered shopping for beauty products at Forever 21 yet, now might be the time to start. The superstore recently launched its own
by
Samantha Sasso
Stores
This Forever 21 Lawsuit Is A Little Ironic
Forever 21 is embroiled in yet another copyright infringement controversy, but this time, there's a twist. The fast-fashion behemoth is the plaintiff, and
by
Sara Murphy
