The new Forever 21 Plus collection doesn't just represent its latest drop of merchandise — rather, it's a full-on rebrand, which includes more pieces of ready-to-wear, lingerie, and swim in larger sizes, as well as a commitment to fashion-forward offerings that fall in line with the rest of the retailer's offerings. Linda Chang, Forever 21's vice president of merchandising, described the spring '17 collection in a statement as "edgy and bold," made for a consumer that's "confident and fashion-forward, undefined by size."