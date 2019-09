Forever 21's approach to its plus relaunch indicates that the retailer, which was recently identified as one of the top five most popular brands among millennials by Piper Jaffray’s 33rd Semi-Annual Proprietary Teen Research Project, is heavily investing in a customer that has long been ignored by the fashion industry. It's doing so not just by selling the same merchandise in larger sizes, but also by designing specifically with this shopper in mind — a big shift considering the retailer came under fire for the models it used to promote its plus clothing on social media just last year. There's still a lot of room for growth (more sizing options, more categories, more inventory!), but it's a move in the right direction — and one we seriously hope other mass-appeal brands take note of.