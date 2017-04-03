The company says it currently has more than 1.2 million active members — and while most of its business still comes from members' purchases, there's been sales growth from shoppers who aren't registered on the site. (You can buy Fabletics gear at one of its retail locations without having to start an account; its so-called "VIPs," though, get access to lower prices, exclusive pieces and prints, discounts at partner wellness brands, as well as workout and lifestyle content available online.) It's a model that received quite a bit of criticism and even accusations of being a scam early on — but both Hudson and Throgmartin believe they've weathered the confusion surrounding the flexible membership, which chargers customers should they forget to skip the monthly fee (and which is reportedly quite difficult to cancel). "It was a matter of finding the right way to explain the process very, very, very clearly," she said. "That was actually quite an easy fix. We had some criticism and it was a little bit overblown — but, at the same time, we just made sure it was literally on every [page]... There are always going to be little kinks in the wheel before it becomes the well-oiled machine."