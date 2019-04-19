Skip navigation!
Kate Hudson
Pop Culture
Kate Hudson Celebrates Her 40th Birthday
by
Sara Hendricks
More from Kate Hudson
Beauty
Kate Hudson's Longtime Hairstylist Spills The Secret To Her Effortless Style
Megan Decker
Apr 19, 2019
Entertainment
Kate Hudson Shares The First Photo Of Baby Rani
Alexis Reliford
Oct 7, 2018
Pop Culture
Kate Hudson Welcomes New Baby With Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa
Kaitlin Reilly
Oct 3, 2018
Entertainment News
Kate Hudson Just Revealed She Is Pregnant In Adorable Video
Kate Hudson just shared some delightful news with her fans via a video on Instagram. The actress revealed that she and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are
by
Morgan Baila
Movies
You Won't Believe Who Shaved Kate Hudson's Head
Who says a new haircut requires a trip to a pricey hair salon? In an appearance on British TV show Lorraine, Kate Hudson delved into the story behind her
by
Marquita Harris
Beauty
10 Celebrity Beauty Transformations That Will Break You Out Of A Rut
It's easy to get stuck in a beauty rut. After we try out a few of the trends, we tend to fall back to the hair and makeup styles that feel the most
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Kate Hudson Found Her Doppelgänger In One Unlikely Star
Last night, Kate Hudson posted a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio to her Instagram. The photo, dating back to 1997, wasn't a shout-out to the Academy
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Kate Hudson Is Growing Out Her Buzz Cut Into
This
Unexpe...
Ever since Kate Hudson shaved her signature Cali-blonde locks for a new role in a musical this summer (one that singer Sia wrote and directed), she’s
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Kate Hudson Just Said The Funniest Thing About Her New Haircut
This year, there was one haircut trend that swept Hollywood hard: the buzzcut. Every star from Kristen Stewart to Cara Delevingne swapped shears for
by
Samantha Sasso
Mothership
Kate Hudson Called C-Sections Lazy & Moms Are Not Having It
I want to start out by disclosing that I have never given birth to a child, so I'm no expert on pregnancy or delivery, but I can imagine that producing a
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
Kate Hudson & Her Son Got Matching Buzz Cuts
Kate Hudson's son is showing solidarity with his mama. Hudson recently shaved her head to film the upcoming movie Sister, which will be singer Sia's
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
We Need This Kate Hudson & Matthew McConaughey Vegas Rom-Com ASAP
Kate Hudson is featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan's October issue, and the actress had some fun answers to the magazine's questions. Hudson had plenty
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Kate Hudson Burns Anthony Scaramucci In Hilarious Instagram Post
Slow, quiet news days just aren't a thing anymore. So when news broke that White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci had been ousted after
by
Caitlin Flynn
Pop Culture
Kate Hudson Shaved Her Head For A Mystery Role
Update: Kate Hudson shared a still of herself rocking the new buzz cut in an Instagram post on Wednesday. From her caption, it sounds like Sia might be
by
Meghan De Maria
Fashion
Kate Hudson's Fabletics Has Extended Its Sizes
Weeks after Nike revealed its first plus-size fitness clothing campaign, we're seeing yet another step towards inclusivity in the activewear space:
by
Ana Colon
Entertainment News
Kate Hudson & Ex-Husband Chris Robinson Are Headed To Court
Another former celebrity couple is headed to court. People reports that Chris Robinson, the Black Crowes rocker who was married to Kate Hudson from 2000
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Kate Hudson's Brother Burns Gossip Magazines Over Rumors She's Da...
Yeah and it's been hell!! He's messy as shit! He drinks out of the fucking carton and leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!! And this is when
by
Sara Murphy
Celebs & Influencers
8 Ways To Wear Bangs, As Shown By Celebs This Week
It’s official: Bangs are back in a big way. This fall, fringe was all over the runways, from the retro-mullet pairings at Jeremy Scott to the rockabilly
by
Kelsey Castañon
Fashion
How Fabletics Is Changing The Fitness Industry
It takes a certain kind of person to create a successful brand. Sure, they've got to have a badass work ethic, the will to overcome serious roadblocks,
by
Kelly Agnew
Pop Culture
Brad Pitt & Kate Hudson Would Actually Be The Perfect Couple, IMO
I read a rumor that Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson are secretly sleeping together, and I felt a wave of pure joy wash over me. Hudson and Pitt? I would have
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Britney Spears & Kate Hudson Get In On The Mannequin Challenge
The mannequin challenge is in the midst of the first spasm in what will be a long and ugly meme death. The latest of the million cuts are Britney Spears
by
Michael Hafford
Pop Culture
Kate Hudson Forgives Dad Who Disowned Her
On Father's Day 2015, Kate Hudson's brother Oliver posted a photo of the siblings posing with their father, Bill Hudson. The picture was sweet; the
by
Carolyn L. Todd
TV Shows
Kate Hudson Stuns Fans By Belting Out A Song On
Jimmy Fallon ...
Kate Hudson isn't just an actress. She's also actually a pretty great singer. On Tuesday's Tonight Show, she and Jimmy Fallon bonded over their mutual
by
Suzannah Weiss
Pop Culture
This Is Why Kate Hudson Won't Talk About Her Dating Life
Kate Hudson has a famous mother, Goldie Hawn, which might explain why the actress knows how growing up with a celebrity mom might affect her own kids.
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Fashion
Cher Is Fabletics' Latest (& Funniest) Unhappy Customer
Celebrity feuds are completely taking over the media cycle this week, but there's another feud unfolding that you might have missed. On Monday, Cher threw
by
Ana Colon
Pop Culture
Kate Hudson & Amy Schumer Are Winning Memorial Day Weekend
Amazing day with the girls! 🐬🐬🐬 @officialgoldiehawn @amyschumer #BringOnTheSummer #Aloha #DolphinLove #Guru #CoastModern A video posted by
by
Evette Dionne
Pop Culture
Update: Nick Jonas Says He's Still Single Despite Dating Rumors
Update: There's still hope, folks. Despite his comments to The Sun, Jonas is tweeting that he is, in fact, still single. I'm very single y'all. That
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Nick Jonas Is Still Being Cryptic About His Relationship With Kat...
The rumor mill has been churning for a while now about a romance between Nick Jonas and Kate Hudson. After all, Jonas did say they have a "beautiful
by
Esther Zuckerman
Pop Culture
Kate Hudson Wrote About Being A "Bad Mom"
Kate Hudson has opened up about her identify as a mother in a new essay published in the May issue of InStyle. Titled, "Sometimes I Feel Like a Bad
by
Molly Horan
Pop Culture
Nick Jonas Says He Had "A Beautiful Connection" With Kate Hudson
Nick Jonas is not one to kiss and tell. But he is one to gush about a woman he may or may not have kissed. In a new interview with Complex, the
by
Carolyn L. Todd
More Stories
