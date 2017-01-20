8 Ways To Wear Bangs, As Shown By Celebs This Week

It’s official: Bangs are back in a big way. This fall, fringe was all over the runways, from the retro-mullet pairings at Jeremy Scott to the rockabilly clip-on bangs at Rochas. And now, celebs are getting in on the trend — just in time for winter. It's the perfect season for the look, since chilly temperatures mean no humidity or sticky foreheads to worry about.
If you're on the fence and looking for inspo, we've got your back. This week alone, Alessandra Ambrosio, Hillary Duff, and more stars debuted some seriously wearable bangs. Whether you like 'em micro, graduated, or classic, there's a style in the slides ahead for you.
Click through for the best new ways to rock fringe. (Then click here for the ultimate guide to styling your new crop!)
If you're on the fence and looking for inspo, we've got your back. This week alone, Alessandra Ambrosio, Hillary Duff, and more stars debuted some seriously wearable bangs. Whether you like 'em micro, graduated, or classic, there's a style in the slides ahead for you.
Click through for the best new ways to rock fringe. (Then click here for the ultimate guide to styling your new crop!)