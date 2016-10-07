Could it be that the reign of no-makeup makeup is coming to an end? We don't want to jinx it, but judging by the spring 2017 runways, most signs point to 'yes.' Backstage, the pros got creative with gloss, went wild on the nails, and even painted makeup on ears.
We were into all of it (well, maybe not that Hood by Air x PornHub collab...), but six trends really got our attention. Pastels on steroids, red lips reinvented, easy accessories, gloss, non-gothic black, and half-up hair. They're a far cry from unbrushed bedhead and bare skin, but they're still completely wearable — so the best of both worlds.
And can we just say, it feels damn good to have some color and glitter and barrettes in our lives again? Ahead, find the hair and makeup we'll be wearing tomorrow through 2017. Whether you're an EDC raver, a moody minimalist, or a total girly-girl, you'll find yourself in one of these six looks.
