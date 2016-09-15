Update: As we suspected, the earlobe craze has stunned on the runways yet again this week, namely at Proenza Schouler. This time it was all about a sunflower yellow and stark white rendition, dotting just a select few models' ears. Great news for all of us adventurous beauty lovers who are sick of jewelry and prefer makeup as the ultimate accessory.
This story was originally published on July 6, 2016.
Just when we thought we'd run out of facial real estate, Instagram went and found another place for us to wear makeup. And, get ready everyone, it's...our ears. While this certainly isn't a new idea — people have been experimenting with the look on and off the runway for years — the trend picked up steam after makeup artist Violette showed a wearable metallic version on her Instagram.
If Violette's name sounds familiar, it's because she's also the brilliant artist who brought us temporary tattoos for lips. We're not really surprised her cosmetic technique is gaining traction, and we're digging the Insta-frenzy. Since black-lined lobes and glitter cartilage popped up at Paris Fashion Week in 2014, we've been hoping they would take off. And by the looks of it, Violette's accent ears are poised to be the beauty style to watch this season.
Okay, maybe it doesn't sound entirely practical to contour your earlobes with metallic-silver paint. But isn't that kind of the point? We love any excuse to express our individuality in new, inventive ways. (It's also a cool accent for those who don't wear cuffs, studs, or hoops.) This certainly gets our vote for dopest beauty trend to make its way off the inspo boards and into real life.
Click ahead to see some dolled up earlobes we can't stop staring at and hope to recreate soon.
This story was originally published on July 6, 2016.
Just when we thought we'd run out of facial real estate, Instagram went and found another place for us to wear makeup. And, get ready everyone, it's...our ears. While this certainly isn't a new idea — people have been experimenting with the look on and off the runway for years — the trend picked up steam after makeup artist Violette showed a wearable metallic version on her Instagram.
If Violette's name sounds familiar, it's because she's also the brilliant artist who brought us temporary tattoos for lips. We're not really surprised her cosmetic technique is gaining traction, and we're digging the Insta-frenzy. Since black-lined lobes and glitter cartilage popped up at Paris Fashion Week in 2014, we've been hoping they would take off. And by the looks of it, Violette's accent ears are poised to be the beauty style to watch this season.
Okay, maybe it doesn't sound entirely practical to contour your earlobes with metallic-silver paint. But isn't that kind of the point? We love any excuse to express our individuality in new, inventive ways. (It's also a cool accent for those who don't wear cuffs, studs, or hoops.) This certainly gets our vote for dopest beauty trend to make its way off the inspo boards and into real life.
Click ahead to see some dolled up earlobes we can't stop staring at and hope to recreate soon.