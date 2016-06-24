This New Tattoo Trend Is Unexpected — But So Pretty

In the world of Instagram, lip art is everything. Drippy, golden, glossy lips, futuristic Marilyn Monroe lips...we've seen it all. A trend we hadn't seen but are weirdly wild about? Lip tattoos. Not tattooed-on lipstick, but tiny little tattoos on the lips.
Nylon points us to the Instagram account of makeup artist Violette, who posted a photo of tattoo-like illustrations on nude lips for a MAC shoot. Check out the result below.
We're guessing Violette used fine brushes, eyeliners, lipsticks, and lipliners to pull off the look — not a needle and ink. But in the days of peel-off lip tints and temporary-tattoo lip stickers, this cupcake-rose-diamond-bedazzled look seems strangely subdued. And incredibly pretty. We can't wait to see where the beauty world takes it. Would you try temporary tattoos on your lips? What do you think of this trend? Tell us in the comments!
