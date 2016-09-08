This story was originally published on Jun. 1, 2016.



Between the seemingly endless craze for lip plumping and the emerging craft of lip art, it could be argued that lips are the erogenous zone du jour. Perhaps that’s why we can’t stop scrolling through image after image of lips dripping in metallics or packed with glitter. We’ll admit it: Lip art as eye candy has become a major addiction. So when we stumbled upon makeup artist Ryan Kelly’s IG lip art videos, we couldn’t help but share.



Kelly has been posting her intricate lip work for more than a year, but just started showing how she creates them over the past few months. The results are so captivating, we can’t help but keep the 15-second clips on repeat. In her submission for the NYX Face Awards, Kelly uses the tiniest of brushes to draw a Warholian Marilyn Monroe on her kisser. In other videos, Audrey Hepburn and John Snow serve as muse. Scroll down to see how she creates some of our favorite masterpieces. And be forewarned: you won’t be able to stop watching either.

