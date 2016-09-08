This story was originally published on Jun. 1, 2016.
Between the seemingly endless craze for lip plumping and the emerging craft of lip art, it could be argued that lips are the erogenous zone du jour. Perhaps that’s why we can’t stop scrolling through image after image of lips dripping in metallics or packed with glitter. We’ll admit it: Lip art as eye candy has become a major addiction. So when we stumbled upon makeup artist Ryan Kelly’s IG lip art videos, we couldn’t help but share.
Kelly has been posting her intricate lip work for more than a year, but just started showing how she creates them over the past few months. The results are so captivating, we can’t help but keep the 15-second clips on repeat. In her submission for the NYX Face Awards, Kelly uses the tiniest of brushes to draw a Warholian Marilyn Monroe on her kisser. In other videos, Audrey Hepburn and John Snow serve as muse. Scroll down to see how she creates some of our favorite masterpieces. And be forewarned: you won’t be able to stop watching either.
Between the seemingly endless craze for lip plumping and the emerging craft of lip art, it could be argued that lips are the erogenous zone du jour. Perhaps that’s why we can’t stop scrolling through image after image of lips dripping in metallics or packed with glitter. We’ll admit it: Lip art as eye candy has become a major addiction. So when we stumbled upon makeup artist Ryan Kelly’s IG lip art videos, we couldn’t help but share.
Kelly has been posting her intricate lip work for more than a year, but just started showing how she creates them over the past few months. The results are so captivating, we can’t help but keep the 15-second clips on repeat. In her submission for the NYX Face Awards, Kelly uses the tiniest of brushes to draw a Warholian Marilyn Monroe on her kisser. In other videos, Audrey Hepburn and John Snow serve as muse. Scroll down to see how she creates some of our favorite masterpieces. And be forewarned: you won’t be able to stop watching either.
Advertisement
The key to building a tribute to John Snow? Stark white matte liquid lipstick by Jeffree Star Cosmetics (added props for the Song of Ice and Fire in the background)
What better way to pay homage to the fallen star than with this Warhol tribute?
This tiny ferris wheel is giving us major desert flashbacks.
Lipstick on our chin? We’d rock it if it looked like the scales of a mermaid tail.
Audrey Hepburn looks lover-ly on this tiny canvas.
Because pizza in space shouldn’t be just reserved for our jammies.
It may not be the most intricate design in the bunch, but this is a look we might actually be able to recreate.
29Rooms — Refinery29’s magical art and fashion funhouse – is back for its second year, kicking off during NYFW, from September 9 to 11. We’re bringing our commitment to women claiming their power to life, through the event’s theme, “Powered by People.” To celebrate this sense of possibility, we’ve curated content that embodies our theme and pushes you to do more — start the conversations you want to hear, make change. We built our dream world and want to inspire you to power your own. For more information on the 29Rooms event and our initiative, click here.
Advertisement