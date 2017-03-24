Skip navigation!
29Rooms 2016
Movies
The Best LGBTQ+ Movies On Netflix
by
Molly Horan
Mind
3 Reasons You Should Be Nicer, According To Science
by
Sarah Jacoby
Beauty
22 Celebrity Transformations Prove A Hair Part Makes A HUGE Difference
by
Jessica Chou
Beauty
These Celeb Transformations Will Make Your Jaw Drop
by
Lexy Lebsack
Mind
Here's How To Live A More Creative Life
Lucie Fink
Mar 24, 2017
Beauty
This Photo Series Shows The Beauty of Body Hair
Maria Del Russo
Mar 8, 2017
Celebrity Beauty
20 Icons Who Redefined Beauty
Lexy Lebsack
Jan 6, 2017
Spirit
I Got My Aura Read At The Whitney Museum & You Can, Too
The more esoteric corners of the internet already know and love visual artist Christina Lonsdale's Radiant Human project (and you might remember her f
by
Sara Coughlin
Work & Money
8 Women On How They Pay It Forward In The Workplace
by
Kathryn Minshew
Health Trends
How To Be A Kinder Version Of Yourself — In Just 12 Steps
It's hard enough to remember to smile every once in a while, let alone stay positive when someone tells you to “go fuck yourself.” But tha
by
Sara Coughlin
Tech
The AltMoji Conversations We Had After Checking Out 29Rooms
by
Refinery29
Living
The Magic Of 29Rooms, Captured On Instagram
Over the weekend, Refinery29's art and fashion funhouse 29Rooms delighted and entertained the public. We took over a warehouse in Bushwick and made it
by
Rebecca Farley
Makeup
Meet Instagram’s Most Controversial New Makeup Artist
by
Lexy Lebsack
Movies
Kirsten Johnson Is Tired Of Being Called A “Cameraman”
To train a camera on the world is to occupy a very strange position of power. The person holding that camera quite literally frames the story being told ab
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Tech
Here’s What It’s Like To Paint In VR
This whole VR thing. If you haven't yet tried it yourself, it can seem…kind of weird. You strap a goggle-like headset on your face, and then wh
by
Refinery29
Spirit
Your Aura Is Real — & Here’s How To Tell What It Looks Like
This article was originally published on April 29, 2016. Remember the pilot episode of Friends? There’s a scene where Ross, recently divorced, enters
by
Sara Coughlin
Body
How These 5 Women Are Changing The Way We Deal With Periods
by
Sarah Jacoby
Hair
You Need To See What This Hair Looks Like From The Front
by
Maria Del Russo
Hair
9 Model-Approved Haircuts Made For Standing Out
by
Lexy Lebsack
Makeup
This Marilyn Monroe Lip Art Tutorial Is Mesmerizing
This story was originally published on Jun. 1, 2016. Between the seemingly endless craze for lip plumping and the emerging craft of lip art, it could be ar
by
Erika Stalder
Celebrity Beauty
10 People Who Wore Wigs
Way
Before Kylie Jenner Did
by
Taylor Bryant
Makeup
Zac Posen: “The Fashion World Needed A Little Kick In The A...
This story was originally published on Feb. 26, 2016. It's no secret that the fashion and beauty worlds have historically favored exclusivity over inc
by
Lexy Lebsack
Hair
Proof A Haircut Can Change Your Life
by
Lexy Lebsack
World News
This Teen Had The Perfect Response To People Who Said She Couldn&...
Stephanie Kurlow has wanted to be a ballerina as long as she can remember. “I have been dancing since I was two years old,” the Australian danc
by
Torey Van Oot
World News
The Little Thing You Can Do To Help Save The Ocean
I want to continue to support female activists, and hope that by starting with a small, singular task like refusing straws, I can encourage each one of you
by
Adrian Grenier
US News
“It Was One Of The Hardest Decisions I’ve Ever Had To...
by
KAELYN FORDE
Living
Engagement Tattoos Are The New Diamond Rings
They say diamonds are forever, but you know what's
really
forever? Tattoos. There are few things in this world as permanent as getting some ink. A
by
Ally Hickson
Hair
What No One Tells You About Going Platinum
by
Maria Del Russo
Hair
Hair-Stenciling Is The Prettiest Color Trend You Need To Know
by
Taylor Bryant
Celebrity Beauty
9 Times Celebrities Cut Their Hair & We All Freaked Out
by
Lexy Lebsack
Makeup
Boys In Lipstick, Just Because
by
Phillip Picardi
Tech
These Are What Techies Really Look Like
by
Christina Bonnington
World News
A Gay Muslim-Jewish Couple Living In Israel Has This Powerful Mes...
"As gay Muslims, give us the chance to show you that we will grow and be a big part of this community."
by
KAELYN FORDE
US News
What It Really Means To Be Queer In Public
It's easy to see the Orlando massacre as an anomaly, or as another in an unacceptably long line of the mass shootings that plague our country. But it's mor
by
Allison Hope
