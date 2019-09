This story was originally published on April 27, 2016.Something strange happens when a man adopts a hairstyle that's typically regarded as feminine. We feel the need to qualify it with "man." Buns become man buns . Braids become man braids . And since these styles are on a guy, they become "edgy" and "interesting," or, in some cases, even "weird."But we're going to let you in on a little secret. Hair is hair, no matter the gender of the person on whose head it is. Everyone should be able to wear it in whatever way makes them happy — without being held to constructed gender standards . To prove our point, we tapped hairstylist Adam Maclay. Our request? Create seven of the most beautiful spring hairstyles on a series of Rapunzel-length locks...that just so happen to belong to men.From the back, you almost can't tell who is wearing these looks. In our opinion, it really shouldn't matter. Because who says a girl can't covet a style on a guy and vice versa? Why is a bun on a man a man bun and not just a bun? And, honestly, what's better than looking at a bunch of hot guys in even hotter hairstyles? We say, absolutely nothing. After you click ahead, we're certain you'll agree.