Disregard The Haters, Man Braids: You’re Fine

The latest trend is to hate on the latest trend of male hairstyles. All this negativity flung around at these poor, sensitive souls who dare to try something different have us feeling very Chris Crocker when we say: LEAVE MAN BRAIDS ALONE.After all, it’s not like men braiding their hair is a new thing. Of course, many Black men have been rocking cornrows for years. Who can forget when Jared Leto wore a braid to the Oscars, making a statement on the red carpet. Every last elf in The Lord of the Rings trilogy wore one with pride. The list goes on...Detractors, as they do, have come out in full force on social media. The worst among them would cast shame on just about any man who does something deemed feminine by society. And yet, these critics of the man braid know demonstrably little about what female hormones have to do with an individual’s aesthetic choices.