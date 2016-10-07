Skip navigation!
Natasha Young
US News
Obama Just Signed The Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill Of Rights
Natasha Young
Oct 7, 2016
World News
Update: Ship Picks Up Possible Signals From Flight 804 Black Box
Natasha Young
Jun 1, 2016
Music
Justin Bieber Is Being Sued For "Sorry"
Natasha Young
May 28, 2016
US News
This Year’s Graduating Class Is The Deepest In Debt Ever
This year’s college graduates have broken the record: not for their achievement, but for their debt. The class of 2016 has more student debt than any
by
Natasha Young
World News
Hidden Treasures Discovered In Auschwitz Museum After 70 Years
Jews and others persecuted by Nazis during the Second World War faced looting of their most prized possessions. In the Auschwitz Museum memorializing the
by
Natasha Young
World News
Justin Trudeau Announces New Transgender Rights Legislation
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced groundbreaking new federal legislation today that will guarantee full protection to the human rights of
by
Natasha Young
Celebrity Style
Lena Dunham & Jenni Konner Dressed Up As Jenna Lyons For The Met ...
We expect the stars to go all-out for the annual Met Gala, walking the red carpet dressed in bespoke works of art. But Girls lynchpins and Lenny Letter
by
Natasha Young
US News
Sandra Bland’s Mother Speaks At Congressional Caucus On Black Wom...
Lawmakers, public figures, and the relatives of Black women killed by institutional state violence have gathered in Washington, D.C. for the Congressional
by
Natasha Young
Politics
Now You Can Play Your Very Own Woman Card
After Republican frontrunner Donald Trump suggested that Hillary Clinton, Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State, is playing the
by
Natasha Young
US News
Bernie Sanders Mentions Elizabeth Warren As Possible Running Mate
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders acknowledged Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren as a potential running mate. Speaking on MSNBC's
by
Natasha Young
World News
Canada Announces Plan To Legalize Marijuana
Just in time for 4/20, Canada’s Health Minister announced it will introduce a law next year to legalize marijuana for recreational use, AP reports.
by
Natasha Young
Health
Whoopi Goldberg Launches Cannabusiness To Cure Cramps
Legendary comedian and The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg will launch a line of medical marijuana products aimed at calming menstrual cramps, Vanity Fair
by
Natasha Young
Pop Culture
Put A Bern On It: Birds & The 2016 Election
Bird activism is at an all-time high this election cycle. Our avian friends are sending representatives uninvited, in classic Snow White/Cinderella-style,
by
Natasha Young
US News
Republican Presidential Candidates Hold Heated Debate In Houston
Mere days ahead of Super Tuesday — March 1st, when several states hold primary elections — Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump, Marco
by
Natasha Young
US News
Donald Trump Has Won The Nevada Caucus
After last week’s Democratic Nevada caucuses, it’s finally the GOP’s turn. As the results trickle in, Donald Trump has emerged as the latest
by
Lilli Petersen
World News
This World Leader Is Going To March In A Major Pride Parade
Justin Trudeau will join in the festivities of Toronto’s Pride Parade on July 3, 2016, according to a CBC report. The self-proclaimed feminist and
by
Natasha Young
Music
"Pink Visions" Celebrates Feminism & The Joys Of Hair Braiding
The next time you and your friends can’t decide what to do on girls night, consider frolicking in a Malibu canyon and braiding each other’s hair.
by
Natasha Young
US News
What The Republican Candidates Said At South Carolina Town Halls
Updated Feb 18, 11:30 p.m.: Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, Ohio Governor John Kasich, and real-estate developer/reality TV personality Donald Trump
by
Natasha Young
Food & Drinks
Now You Can Have Your Spoon & Eat It, Too
One company is making it disgustingly easy to differentiate soup spoons from your other flatware. Prepare the depths of your kitchen cabinet for the
by
Natasha Young
TV Shows
Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets Takes Aim At Grammy Nominees
The Mean Tweets segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! always manages to represent the charming candor of the internet. The latest Mean Tweets, which subjects
by
Natasha Young
Celebrity Style
Rihanna Introduces "Wealthgoth" Concept At Fashion Week
In true Rihanna fashion (literally), Rihanna modeled her own Fenty x Puma runway presentation at New York Fashion Week. Comprised of sportswear heavily
by
Natasha Young
Music
OK Go Goes Zero Gravity For Their Latest Mindblowing Video
Remember OK Go? You know, the guys with the über-viral treadmill video? Destined to be forever known as the band whose music videos steal their own
by
Natasha Young
US News
Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump Win New Hampshire Primary
Update 10:30 p.m.: Hillary Clinton said in her concession speech, "I still love New Hampshire and I always will. Now we take this campaign to the entire
by
Lilli Petersen
US News
Hillary Clinton & Bernie Sanders Get Into The Issues In First One...
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders went head-to-head in a debate for the first time tonight. After a virtual tie at the Iowa caucuses, then a pointed
by
Natasha Young
US News
Hillary Clinton & Bernie Sanders Spar At New Hampshire Town Hall
Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders spoke at CNN’s Democratic town hall in Derry, New Hampshire on Wednesday. Answering questions
by
Natasha Young
Tech
Girls Who Code Make The World Better One App At A Time
At a time when parts of the tech industry are hostile work environments for women—this according to statistics revealing a rampant sexual harassment,
by
Natasha Young
US News
Ted Cruz Wins Iowa Republican Caucus, Democratic Race Too Close T...
Update: February 2, 12:30 a.m.: In his first victory speech, Cruz said, “Tonight is a victory for the grassroots. Tonight…The state of Iowa has
by
Natasha Young
World News
These Women Are Showing Catcallers They're Out Of Line — With Con...
In Mexico City, one group of young women has taken #SquadGoals to the next level, all in response to Mexico’s rampant street harassment problem. The
by
Natasha Young
World News
This World Leader Has The Perfect Response For Why Feminism Matters
Freshly minted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had strong words for detractors of feminism at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last
by
Natasha Young
Entertainment News
Kristin Cavallari Hospitalized Following Car Crash
Kristin Cavallari was reportedly hospitalized after being involved in a car crash in Chicago on Thursday afternoon, TMZ reports. The mother of three,
by
Natasha Young
