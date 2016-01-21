Kristin Cavallari Hospitalized Following Car Crash

Kristin Cavallari was reportedly hospitalized after being involved in a car crash in Chicago on Thursday afternoon, TMZ reports. The mother of three, fashion designer, and former television personality was taken to a hospital outside of Chicago.
Jack Ketsoyan, a representative for Cavallari, told E! News, "She was hit by another driver in Chicago. She is doing fine and will be discharged from the hospital shortly." Apparently she suffered minor injuries including a dislocated elbow.
Cavallari was joined shortly after arriving at the hospital by her husband, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. Neither Cavallari’s husband nor their three children were involved in the accident.
Kristin Cavallari has maintained a place in the spotlight since first becoming known for her her roles on MTV reality shows Laguna Beach and The Hills. Sadly, just last month, her brother, Michael Cavallari, was found dead in Utah after an apparent accident.
