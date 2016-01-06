Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Daughter For The First Time

Unsurprisingly, it looks like Kristin Cavallari's baby daughter is completely adorable. The 29-year-old designer and former Hills star shared a photo of Saylor James through her app today. Though the proud mom has shared a glimpse of her 6-week-old daughter on social media before, this is the first snapshot that reveals her cute face.
Cavallari captioned the photo, "I couldn’t have asked for a better baby. We’re very lucky to have such a sweet, easy girl, especially since she’s the third one! I guess there was no other option! Happy new year, everyone!"
Cavallari and her husband, Jay Cutler, also have two boys, Camden and Jaxon. Based on a recent Instagram photo, Saylor James and her mom wore complimentary holiday pajamas this Christmas. It seems like Cavallari is looking forward to a future full of dress-up possibilities with her first daughter.
