Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Daughter For The First Time

Cavallari captioned the photo, "I couldn’t have asked for a better baby. We’re very lucky to have such a sweet, easy girl, especially since she’s the third one! I guess there was no other option! Happy new year, everyone!"



Cavallari and her husband, Jay Cutler, also have two boys, Camden and Jaxon. Based on a recent Instagram photo, Saylor James and her mom wore complimentary holiday pajamas this Christmas. It seems like Cavallari is looking forward to a future full of dress-up possibilities with her first daughter.



