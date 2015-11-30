Kristin Cavallari Shares First Photo Of Baby Saylor James

Plenty of us would do anything to attend a Laguna Beach high school reunion. Kristin Cavallari, however, skipped out on this weekend's O.C. festivities. She had an excellent reason.
"Really sad about missing my 10-year high school reunion last night," the former MTV star posted on Instagram. "So many people I wanted to see... but at least I have a good excuse."
We'll say. Cavallari just gave birth to daughter Saylor James Cutler on November 23, which means she deserves a nice break from chitchat with Talan. Instead, she's enjoying some mom-and-daughter bonding with her little girl.
Yeah, that's pretty cute. Can't blame the mom-of-three for staying in. In case you're wondering, here's what she missed...
10 year reunion whaaaaat pic.twitter.com/X1WX2RPbrg— Jessica Smith Evans (@TheJessicaEvans) November 30, 2015
