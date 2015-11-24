Kristin Cavallari Gives Birth To Baby Girl With A Pretty Unique Name

Kristin Cavallari's full house is getting even fuller. The former Laguna Beach star gave birth to a little girl on November 23, she announced on social media.
This is the first daughter for Cavallari and her husband, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, who already have two young sons, 3-year-old Camden and 18-month-old Jaxon. For those keeping track, that's three kids under the age of 3.
The proud parents have wasted no time in sharing their little bundle of joy's name. In an Instagram post shared yesterday, Cavallari announced that her daughter has been named Saylor James Cutler. It's a little bit nautical, a little bit unconventional, and very much on trend. Maybe she can score a playdate with James Reynolds or the just-born James Lauren?
Welcome to the world, little Saylor. We're already a bit jealous of your Little Me wardrobe, babe.
OPENER IMAGE: Picture Perfect/REX Shutterstock.
